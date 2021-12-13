Daniel resigns position at A-State

JONESBORO — Matt Daniel has resigned as head women's basketball coach at Arkansas State, the university announced late Monday night.
Daniel's resignation is effective immediately according to the announcement made by Tom Bowen, ASU's vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics.
“I was informed tonight by Matt Daniel that he has decided to resign as our head women’s basketball coach,” Bowen said in ASU's press release. “I was disappointed to learn of his decision, and I was emphatic in my conversation with him that we wanted him to remain as our head coach. While Coach Daniel’s decision to resign isn’t our Athletics Department’s desired outcome, we want to thank him for everything he did for our program as head coach and wish him the best moving forward.”
Daniel's resignation came on the eve of a home game against Mississippi Valley State. He steps down with a 24-37 mark in two-plus seasons as the Red Wolves' head coach, including a 4-6 record this season.
Bowen said an interim head coach will be announced Tuesday morning.
“I want to thank Dr. (Kelly) Damphousse and Dr. (Chuck) Welch for the opportunity to serve as the head women’s basketball coach at Arkansas State,” Daniel said in ASU's announcement. “I love A-State and NEA, and I’m proud to call Jonesboro my hometown. Personally, I believe it is in my and my family’s best interest that I step aside and allow the athletics administration to get their coach in place.”