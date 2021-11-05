JONESBORO — Matt Daniel sees multiple players capable of scoring when he looks at Arkansas State’s women’s basketball roster.
Identifying the right combination on the right day is the challenge for the Red Wolves’ third-year head coach.
“(Points) can come from anywhere. They could literally come from anywhere,” Daniel said. “I like our group. We have the ability to score all over the floor and it’s going to be somebody different every night.”
ASU returns five players who started 11 or more games last season, though junior point guard Jireh Washington is recovering from a knee injury and is not expected to play Tuesday when the Red Wolves open the season against Central Baptist College at 11 a.m.
A second-team preseason All-Sun Belt Conference selection, Washington was averaging 11.4 points per game when she suffered a season-ending knee injury in January. The Red Wolves did not win a game after Washington’s injury, losing 11 in a row to finish with a 9-12 record.
Senior guard Morgan Wallace, who returned for a fifth season of eligibility, averaged 9.2 points per game in 2020-21. Wallace was also the Red Wolves’ leading rebounder last season with an average of 7.3 per game.
Trinitee Jackson, a 6-3 junior forward, saw her scoring and rebounding averages rise last season to 7.9 and 5.0, respectively. Jackson’s continued development is important, Daniel said.
“I’m excited for her to make another leap. We need her to make another leap,” Daniel said. “I think if our post defense is good and our defensive rebounding is good, then we’re going to have a shot to win more than we lose.”
Sophomore guard Mya Love and junior forward Karolina Szydlowska started 16 and 15 games, respectively. Love shot 39.5 percent from the 3-point line, while Szydlowska averaged 5.9 rebounds and scored in double digits seven times. Talia Roldan, a 6-4 junior forward, also returns from last season.
Junior guard Keya Patton is a transfer from Auburn, where she played in 16 games last season. Freshmen Jade Upshaw, Mailyn Wilkerson, Lauryn Pendleton and Kiayra Ellis are also expected to have key roles.
Patton scored 12 points against Georgia and 10 against Arkansas. She was a first-team junior college All-American at Wabash Valley College, where she scored more than 1,000 points in two seasons.
“She can ring them up in a hurry,” Daniel said of Patton, “but Jade Upshaw, who’s going to play combo guard for us, you can blink and miss buckets from her. With Lauryn Pendleton, Kiayra Ellis, Mailyn Wilkerson, and obviously Morgan, Trinitee and Talia, we can score from multiple places in multiple ways. It’s just trying to figure out the right mesh with the right group at the right time on the right night.”
Upshaw, a guard from Sapulpa, Okla., scored 1,779 points in her career at Kellyville High School. Pendleton is a guard who scored more than 1,000 points at Little Rock Central; Wilkerson is a guard who helped Trinity Valley (Texas) reach the NJCAA national championship game last season; and Ellis is a 6-0 forward from Shreveport, La., who was named MVP as Captain Shreve High won a state championship.
Daniel said freshman forward Jada Williams is out for the season with a knee injury, while sophomore guard/forward Leilani Augmon will redshirt after being denied an NCAA eligibility waiver.
Aside from time with his family, Daniel said spending time with the team is the most fun he has in his day.
“They like ball. They like to get up and down the court and they have good personalities,” Daniel said. “I think they’re going to be personalities that our fans can relate to and appreciate, their effort that they’re going to give.”
ASU’s non-conference schedule includes a trip to Oklahoma on Nov. 12 and a home game against Arkansas on Nov. 19. The Red Wolves open Sun Belt play Dec. 30 at Georgia Southern.
With ASU’s volleyball and men’s basketball teams also scheduled to play at home Tuesday, Daniel said he was willing to have his team’s School Day game as the season opener.
“Hopefully we’ll have great energy,” Daniel said. “We’ve got around 700 young kids who are anticipated to be there and hopefully a few more, and hopefully we get some people out of the workday to come. It should be a good environment for opening day.”