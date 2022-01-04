Darr, Wolf power Warriors in overtime

SOUTHSIDE — Tanner Darr and Jackson Wolf combined for 13 of Westside’s 17 points in overtime Monday night as the Warriors defeated Southside Batesville 63-57 in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Darr scored seven points in overtime while Wolf produced all six of his points in the extra period. Spencer Honeycutt and Lukas Kaffka also scored in overtime for Westside (9-4, 2-2 conference).
Honeycutt and Darr, who hit four of Westside’s eight 3-pointers, finished with 19 points each. Kaffka added 13 points for the Warriors.
Westside led 15-11 after the first quarter, but Southside came back to lead 29-28 at halftime and the teams were tied at 36 to end the third quarter. The score was tied at 46 to end regulation.
Jacob Longo hit four 3-pointers while scoring 16 points for Southside. Ayden Cuzzort and Curtis Sutton added 12 points each for the Southerners (7-7, 1-3).
Southside won the junior boys’ game 49-28. Weston Honeycutt scored 16 points for Westside.
Blytheville 55, Valley View 35
BLYTHEVILLE — Blytheville extended its winning streak to seven games Monday with a 55-35 victory over Valley View in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Chickasaws (13-3, 4-0 conference) broke the game open in the second quarter, outscoring the Blazers 19-8 to take a 30-13 lead. Blytheville held a 38-23 lead after the third quarter.
Rashaud Marshall scored 16 points to lead Blytheville, which is ranked third in Class 4A in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media poll. Camron Jones and Shamar Marshall added 11 and nine points, respectively.
Caleb Allen scored 10 points and Connor Tinsley added nine for Valley View (4-7, 3-1 conference).
Valley View (9-3, 4-0 conference) won the junior high game 32-30, led by Gavin Ellis with 13 points and Drew Gartman with nine.
Brookland 71, Highland 49BROOKLAND — Cole Kirby scored 17 points to lead five Brookland players in double figures during the Bearcats’ 71-49 victory over Highland in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball Monday.
Masen Woodall was next with 12 points, while David York, Tyler Parham and Matt Harrell scored 10 points each for Brookland (7-6, 3-1 conference). Parham and Harrell hit two 3s each as the Bearcats made eight as a team.
Kirby scored eight points and Parham six in the first quarter as Brookland took a 16-7 lead. Six Bearcats scored in the second quarter as their lead grew to 33-14 at halftime. Brookland led 55-34 at the end of the third quarter.
Dylan Munroe scored 22 points, including 18 in the second half, and Warren Burton added 11 for the Rebels.
Highland won the junior high game 36-20. Hayden Elder scored 10 points for Brookland.
Walnut Ridge 63, Osceola 45OSCEOLA — Ty Flippo scored 22 points Monday to lead Walnut Ridge past Osceola 63-45 in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Jayden Hollister added 15 points and Maddox Jean finished with 11 for the Bobcats (9-1, 4-0 conference), who are ranked second in Class 3A in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media poll.
Daylen Love scored 16 points and Jerry Long added 12 for Osceola, which is ranked third.
Kell Classic
SWIFTON — Cooper Rabjohn scored 32 points and Kameron Jones produced a triple-double Monday to lead top-seeded Rector to an 80-62 victory over Cross County in the boys’ division of the Kell Classic.
Rabjohn was 11-of-14 from the field for the Cougars (13-5). Jones finished with 27 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. Lane Stucks also finished in double figures with 18 points.
A.J. Beale led Cross County with 22 points.
In girls’ games Monday, second-seeded Salem defeated East Poinsett County 71-23, third-seeded Marmaduke routed Cross County 74-23 and fifth-seeded Tuckerman ousted Pocahontas 49-23.
Bean Hoffman scored 20 points and added six assists for Marmaduke, which is ranked second in Class 2A in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media poll. The Lady Greyhounds (19-1) made 14 3-pointers as a team.
Maranda Bear added 11 points; Baylie Joiner had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds; Justis Joiner finished with nine points and nine rebounds; Makenzie Hampton scored 10 points; Chancey Henry grabbed six rebounds; and Heidi Robinson contributed six rebounds and three assists.
Tuckerman opened a 24-2 halftime lead in its victory over Pocahontas. Ansley Dawson scored 16 points, Kenzie Soden 13 and Kenadi Gardner 10 for the Lady Bulldogs.
Rector 59, Holcomb, Mo. 32RECTOR — Rector won for the 11th time in 12 games Monday, defeating Holcomb, Mo., 59-32 in senior girls’ basketball.
Ellie Ford scored 15 points, followed by CC Rients and Kaley Isom with 10 each for Rector (12-5). The Lady Cougars led 31-15 at halftime and 46-25 after the third quarter.
Sloan-Hendrix 74, Ridgefield Christ. 54IMBODEN — Six Sloan-Hendrix players scored in double figures Monday during the Greyhounds’ 74-54 victory over Ridgefield Christian in senior boys’ basketball.
Braden Cox scored 19 points for Sloan-Hendrix, which is ranked fourth in Class 2A in the Arkansas Sports Media poll.
Cade Grisham added 13 points for the Greyhounds (16-4). Harper Rorex was next with 11 points, while Luke Murphy, Ethan Lee and Ethan Pickett scored 10 points each for Sloan-Hendrix, which led 37-22 at halftime.
Noah Stracener scored 26 points and Michael Carl 13 for the Warriors. Carl’s totals included four 3-pointers.
Sloan-Hendrix (16-1) won the junior high game 50-30, led by Hudson Rorex with 23 points and Karson Roark with 10.
Corning 53, Harrisburg 13CORNING — Corning shut out Harrisburg in the first and third quarters of Monday’s 53-13 victory in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Bobcats (10-2, 6-1 conference) led 17-0 after the first quarter, 29-7 at halftime and 44-7 after the third quarter. Whitley Bolen scored 21 points and Kenlie Watson added 11 for Corning.
Carly Casebier scored 10 points for Harrisburg.
Corning (8-5) won the junior girls’ game 39-27 as Katie Karr scored 22 points.
MacArthur 38, Mtn. Home 26MOUNTAIN HOME —MacArthur defeated Mountain Home 38-26 Monday to improve to 15-0 in junior boys’ basketball.
Drew West and C.J. Larry scored 10 points each for the Cyclones.
MacArthur also won the eighth-grade boys’ game 39-17.
GCT 44, Batesville 28
PARAGOULD — Greene County Tech defeated Batesville 44-28 Monday night in junior boys’ basketball.
Parker Harris scored 13 points to lead the junior Eagles. Hayden Jackson finished with 11 points, while Ripken Tucker added 10.
GCT led 9-7 after the first quarter, 19-7 at halftime and 31-15 after three quarters.