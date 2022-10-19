JONESBORO — Destinee Rogers is thrilled to have a full roster for her first full season as women’s basketball coach at Arkansas State.
Injuries cut into ASU’s roster after Rogers, who began the 2021-22 season as associate head coach, took over the team on an interim basis after Matt Daniel stepped down last December. The Red Wolves played several games with as few as seven players available during Sun Belt Conference play.
“We finished the year with seven players and my coaches had to practice during practice, so having a full squad this year is a great feeling, and obviously getting a full year to work with the team and not just half of a season,” Rogers said Tuesday during Sun Belt media day in New Orleans. “We’re really excited about where we’re headed. We’re excited about the energy around our program. Our kids are working hard every single day. They’re excited about what we feel like we can do. We really feel like we have a special team.”
ASU returns five players who lettered on last year’s squad that finished 12-16 overall and 5-9 in the Sun Belt. The Red Wolves remained competitive in league games despite their depth issues, beating eventual Sun Belt tournament champion Texas-Arlington on the road to close the regular season, and Rogers was named head coach on March 13.
Playing at a quick tempo, ASU was the Sun Belt’s third-highest scoring team at 77.6 points per game. The Red Wolves gave up 73 points per game to finish last in scoring defense.
“Toward the end of the season, we were trying to play fast and we couldn’t play fast for 40 minutes with seven players. We’d get to the third quarter and we would wear down,” Rogers said. “I’m really excited this year about having a full squad. We can really play for 40 minutes. You’re going to see a team that gets up and down, you’re going to see a team that’s super aggressive on defense and a team that has a lot of fun.
“That’s what we’re preaching right now. We want to go out and we want to be confident in who we are. We want to have fun playing the game of basketball.”
ASU returns two of its top four scorers in preseason All-Sun Belt selections Keya Patton and Lauryn Pendleton.
Patton, a 5-7 senior, was averaging 14.3 points per game before a knee injury ended her season in January. She scored 78 points in four Sun Belt games before the injury.
Pendleton, a 5-9 sophomore, put up 11.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game as a freshman. She led the Sun Belt in free throw percentage (.851) and was eighth in 3-point percentage (.344) on the way to being named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year.
“It’s definitely an honor to be recognized in the Sun Belt,” Pendleton said of last year’s conference recognition. “It was one of my goals for last season and I’m glad I was able to accomplish it, so now I’m ready to go bigger this year.”
After starting 25 games last season, Pendleton is expected to fill a leadership role this year as well.
“This year I’ve been more vocal during practice and just being that leader that this team has needed,” Pendleton said. “I’ve had to mature fast, but I’m grateful for the opportunity to be seen as the leader for this team.”
ASU also returns 5-6 sophomore guard Mailyn Wilkerson, who started 23 games last season and led the team with 46 3-point baskets; 5-7 sophomore guard Jade Upshaw, who was second on the team with 40 3-point baskets; and 6-0 sophomore forward Kiayra Ellis, who played 14 minutes per game in primarily a reserve role.
Leilani Augmon, a 5-11 sophomore guard/forward, and Jada Williams, a 6-0 freshman forward, both redshirted last season.
ASU’s recruiting class includes four Division I transfers. Former Batesville star Izzy Higginbottom, a 5-7 sophomore guard, joins the Red Wolves after spending last season at Missouri, where she shot 36.8 percent from the 3-point line while averaging more than 18 minutes per game.
“She’s just a special player. She’s also an Arkansas kid and she’s coming home,” Rogers said. “She’s right at home. She brings another piece to the puzzle that we didn’t have last year as far as experience. She has that swag, she’s a playmaker and she’s going to be a really huge piece to what we do this year.”
Melodie Kapinga, a senior transfer from UC Irvine, is expected to play a key role in the post.
“She’s 6-2, she’s strong,” Rogers said. “She’s going to bring a piece to us that we didn’t have last year. She’s a great defender, she’s a great rebounder.”
Rogers said Anna Griffin, a 6-1 sophomore guard/forward who transferred from Virginia, will also help in the lane. The Red Wolves added Bre Beck, a 5-8 guard who played at Florida Atlantic, to their backcourt.
Other newcomers include Jordan Clark, a 5-7 junior guard from Jones (Miss.) College; Tieriney Echols, a 5-9 sophomore guard from State Fair (Mo.) Community College; and Linay Bodden, a 6-2 freshman from the Bronx, N.Y.
ASU lost its top two rebounders in Morgan Wallace, who lettered five seasons with the Red Wolves, and Trinitee Jackson, who transferred to Oklahoma State. Rogers believes the Red Wolves have addressed that need.
“We have people who can rebound just as good as the two that we lost. We’re excited about the team we’ve put together,” Rogers said. “I’m really confident in my guards as well as my post players. When the shot goes up, we’ve got four players crashing the boards.
“We feel really good about the way we’re going to rebound this year. We feel really good about the pieces that we have and we feel like we’re going to be a way stronger team this year than we were last year.”
ASU opens the season with road games at Louisiana Tech (Nov. 10) and Tennessee-Martin (Nov. 14). The Red Wolves’ home opener is Nov. 16 against Hendrix College, the lone non-Division I opponent on their schedule.
Oklahoma visits First National Bank Arena on Nov. 22. ASU’s non-conference slate also includes trips to Arkansas (Dec. 11) and Arkansas-Little Rock (Dec. 18). Sun Belt play begins Dec. 29 at Louisiana-Monroe.
Sun Belt coaches picked ASU ninth out of 14 teams in their preseason poll. If anything, Rogers said, the Red Wolves will use the prediction as motivation.
“Not particularly happy about it, right?” Rogers said. “We haven’t earned that right yet, but I can promise you we’re going to do the work to earn that right, to be respected in this conference. This is a great conference, it’s super competitive, but we have a good team and we’re confident in our team.
“We’re confident in what we’re going to do and we’re going to work toward that every day. It gives me quite a bit of motivation to take back to my players and to continue to build on what we’re doing, but we’re not going to make it just about that. We want to make it about us. We want to make sure we’re having fun. We want to make sure we’re the best version of ourselves and if we do that, then we really feel good about what we’re going to do.”