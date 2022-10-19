JONESBORO — Destinee Rogers is thrilled to have a full roster for her first full season as women’s basketball coach at Arkansas State.

Injuries cut into ASU’s roster after Rogers, who began the 2021-22 season as associate head coach, took over the team on an interim basis after Matt Daniel stepped down last December. The Red Wolves played several games with as few as seven players available during Sun Belt Conference play.

