POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Valley View didn't allow a touchdown in its first out-of-state football game.
The Blazers bounced back from a season-opening loss to Harding Academy to whip Poplar Bluff, Mo., 16-2 Friday night at Mules Stadium.
Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 5:15 am
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Valley View didn't allow a touchdown in its first out-of-state football game.
The Blazers bounced back from a season-opening loss to Harding Academy to whip Poplar Bluff, Mo., 16-2 Friday night at Mules Stadium.
Two scoring drives were enough for Valley View (1-1) to beat Poplar Bluff (0-2). The Blazers scored the final 16 points after the Mules opened the scoring in the first quarter by tackling Valley View's punter in the end zone.
Valley View took the lead for good on an 11-play, 67-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. Quarterback Carson Turley scored on a 9-yard run and Brody Dix kicked the extra point to give the Blazers a 7-2 lead that stood at halftime.
Lejavian Ervin added to the Blazers' lead when he scored on a 3-yard run with 8:38 remaining in the third quarter, capping a nine-play, 67-yard drive. Wyatt Oldham's extra point gave Valley View a 14-2 lead.
The Blazer defense added points in the final minute of the game when Carson Winters made a tackle in the end zone for a safety, setting the final score at 16-2.
Valley View closes non-conference play next Friday with a trip to Rivercrest (1-1).