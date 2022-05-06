JONESBORO — Wes Swift has coached seven state championship teams in 27 seasons of high school basketball, including five in 13 seasons at Jonesboro High School, where his teams have averaged more than 23 victories per season.
And he’s never had a team that played defense quite like the 2021-22 Hurricane.
Opponents averaged only 40.6 points per game as Jonesboro stormed to a 28-3 record and its second consecutive Class 5A state championship. The Hurricane held 17 teams under 40 points, including all four in its dominant state tournament run.
“They were a good offensive team, but defensively I can easily say this was best defensive team in high school that I’ve ever coached and we did it without a true rim protector,” said Swift, the Best Under The Sun Coach of the Year. “That’s what’s cool. I’ve had some AAU teams that have had some pro 7-footers on there and when you have a rim protector, you can get out and put a lot of pressure on the ball because you have guys at the rim messing up a whole lot of stuff.
“We didn’t have that. These guys did it guarding the basketball.”
Jonesboro won all 23 games in which it held opponents under 50 points. Eventual Class 6A state champion North Little Rock, which averaged more than 74 points per game, had its lowest-scoring game of the season in a 62-48 loss to the Hurricane in the finals of the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic.
Only two opponents topped 60 points. Link (Mo.) Academy, which finished second in the GEICO Nationals with a star-studded roster, defeated the Hurricane 72-41 in Springfield, Mo. Nettleton scored 45 points during the second half of an 82-66 loss to Jonesboro at Raider Gym.
Jonesboro took 67 charges as a team, including 22 by senior guard Jesse Washington and 14 by junior forward Isaac Harrell. Washington had 51 steals, junior guard Phillip Tillman 36 and junior guard Deion Buford-Wesson 34 as the Hurricane averaged nearly nine per game as a team.
The Hurricane took a team approach to rebounding as senior forward Kavon Pointer averaged 5.2 rebounds, senior guard Quion Williams 4.8, Washington 4.4 and junior forward Devarius Montgomery 3.9.
“I think I’ve said before we had six to seven guys that if they were guarding the other team’s best player, we felt pretty good about it,” Swift said. “Did we help? Yes, we had gap help and that kind of thing, but we had guys who could really get out there and defend, six to seven guys. I’ve never had probably more than one or two that you felt really good about guarding the ball at one time.”
Williams, an Oklahoma State signee who became eligible in early January after moving back to Jonesboro, was Jonesboro’s leading scorer at 13.6 points per game. Washington and Harrell averaged 12.8 and 10.1 points, respectively, and were the team’s top 3-point threats with 52 and 50, respectively.
Senior Amarion Wilson, whom Swift calls “the best point guard in the state,” finished with 106 assists while helping the Hurricane control tempo.
“I don’t think you saw us very often play at an uncomfortable pace. If there was a team that we felt like was better than us getting up and down, we could keep them at bay in transition,” Swift said. “Our defensive transition was really good. We wouldn’t let them get out in transition and we would push when we wanted to, when we felt like we had the numbers, and there were other teams that we wanted to press full-court man just to up the tempo, to get going faster. It always seemed like we were playing at the tempo we wanted to play with in regard to the opponent.”
Jonesboro’s only losses came against Link in the Ozark Mountain Shootout and two other out-of-state foes, Amarillo, Texas, and Orlando, Fla., Dr. Phillips, during the Arby’s Classic in Bristol, Tenn. The Hurricane went 10-3 against non-conference opponents that combined to win more than 78 percent of their games.
Pollsters in and out of state took notice. Jonesboro nosed out North Little Rock for No. 1 overall in the final Arkansas Sports Media poll of the season.
While the Charging Wildcats finished higher in national polls, the Hurricane earned respect there too. Jonesboro finished 19th in the MaxPreps national rankings and was No. 22 in the final SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25.
Jonesboro, which finished on a 19-game winning streak, was challenged only a couple of times after New Year’s Day. The Hurricane erased a six-point halftime deficit to defeat Southaven, Miss., 55-46 at the Hotbed Classic in New Albany, Miss., and came back from nine down at halftime in the regular-season finale to win 37-30 at Marion.
The Hurricane put the 30-point mercy rule into effect in its state tournament victories over Hot Springs, Sylvan Hills, Pine Bluff and Marion.
“This was something unlike anything I’ve ever experienced, this run,” Swift said of the state tournament. “Usually you have one game like that. We had four.”
Jonesboro left no doubt in the state championship game, drubbing Marion 55-28. The Hurricane opened a 23-6 lead in the first quarter while shooting 8-of-12 from the field and forcing eight turnovers, six on steals.
“That first quarter, I’ve had a lot of people tell me that’s the best first quarter they’ve seen a team play in the state finals in a long time,” Swift said.
A different challenge awaits the Hurricane next season as Jonesboro moves up to 6A. Opponents such as North Little Rock and Little Rock Central, teams the Hurricane has been playing before Christmas, will become conference foes.
While Swift said Jonesboro’s new conference figures to be deeper, Swift said the biggest adjustment will be the travel as the Hurricane faces longer trips.
“Everybody wants to compare teams, but when you’re living it, when you’re doing it, it’s all about in the moment,” Swift said. “From the time we played our last game, we have to start saying goodbye to those (seniors), but it’s all about now how good can this next team be? How hard can we work between now and then to be as good as we can be? That’s it.”