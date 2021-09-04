OSCEOLA — Osceola scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter Friday night to pull away for a 28-0 victory over Blytheville.
The Seminoles (1-1) held a 6-0 lead through three quarters of a defensive battle with the Chickasaws (0-2). Osceola held Blytheville to 57 total yards while forcing three turnovers.
Travelle Anderson scored the only points of the first three quarters on a 2-yard run, giving the Seminoles a 6-0 lead with 6:53 left in the first quarter.
Osceola finally scored again on Dontaven Littleton’s 22-yard pass to Keenan Jackson with 11:46 left in the game. A penalty on Blytheville gave Osceola a second try at the two-point conversion, which Littleton converted for a 14-0 lead.
Anderson scored on a 7-yard run with 6:34 left in the game, followed by Logan Slayton’s extra point, and Jabari Person returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown with 2:31 to play.
Littleton was 8-of-16 passing for 190 yards. Anderson finished with 70 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Jackson led Osceola in receiving with three catches for 82 yards.
Blytheville finished with 38 yards rushing on 46 carries after having 36 yards subtracted on two errant punt snaps.
Defensive lineman Terrence Marshall had two sacks for Osceola. The Seminoles forced a fumble on a sack by Jeffery Hall, with teammate Tederian Blair recovering. Noah Ennis also had an interception for Osceola.