Defense leads Blazers to seventh victory

JONESBORO — Valley View shut down and very nearly shut out another 5A-East conference opponent Friday night at Central Dealerships Stadium.
The Blazers closed the regular season by ending Batesville’s state playoff hopes with a 17-7 victory, earning their conference’s No. 3 playoff seed in the process.
Valley View (7-3, 5-2 conference) yielded just 48 points in seven conference games, with 35 of them coming in losses to Nettleton and Wynne. The Blazers shut out three 5A-East foes and were bidding for a fourth shutout before the Pioneers (3-7, 3-4) scored in the fourth quarter.
Carson Turley scored both Valley View touchdowns while rushing for 85 yards on 21 carries. He was also 7-of-13 passing for 38 yards as the Blazers earned a trip to 5A-South runner-up Magnolia in the first round of the 5A playoffs.
Batesville managed just seven first downs and 138 total yards. Valley View finished with 241 total yards, including 203 rushing yards on 43 attempts. Cameron Davidson added 85 yards on 11 carries for the Blazers.
Turley capped a six-play, 64-yard drive on a 1-yard touchdown run with 5:39 left in the first quarter, followed by Jose Mendoza’s extra point. The Blazers’ lead remained 7-0 until Mendoza kicked a 26-yard field goal with 7:44 remaining in the third quarter.
Valley View put the game out of reach with a five-play, 48-yard touchdown drive in the final period. Turley scored on a 3-yard run with 8:54 remaining as the Blazers took a 17-0 lead.
Batesville’s Riley Gregg threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Price with 4:16 left in the game.