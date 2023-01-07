Defense shines as Jonesboro routs Bryant

Jonesboro's Deion Buford-Wesson comes up with a steal during the second quarter of the Hurricane's 55-36 victory over Bryant on Friday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Jonesboro coach Wes Swift anticipated a low-scoring game against Bryant.

The Hurricane and Hornets entered Friday's 6A-Central contest at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym with similar defensive averages, each team holding opponents under 43 points per game. While the score did remain fairly low, the game was anything but close.

