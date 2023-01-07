Defense shines as Jonesboro routs Bryant

JONESBORO — Jonesboro coach Wes Swift anticipated a low-scoring game against Bryant.
The Hurricane and Hornets entered Friday's 6A-Central contest at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym with similar defensive averages, each team holding opponents under 43 points per game. While the score did remain fairly low, the game was anything but close.
Jonesboro built a 17-point halftime margin and led by as many as 29 points in the fourth quarter before defeating Bryant 55-36 in boys' basketball.
The Hurricane, which is ranked first overall and in Class 6A in the Arkansas Sports Media poll, outscored the Hornets 18-3 in the second quarter for a 29-12 lead. Jonesboro (14-2, 2-0 conference) nudged its lead to 21 points, 41-20, at the end of the third quarter and nearly put the sportsmanship rule into effect in the fourth.
"It was nice to kind of create some space in that second quarter," Swift said after his team's 26th consecutive home victory. "Then we really had a chance early in the third quarter to blow it open and went just dead cold for about three or four minutes, let them kind of hang around, and I was a little bit worried about that.
"But then we pushed it back out at the end of the quarter, ended up winning the quarter, and from there I didn't figure they could catch us."
Bryant (15-4, 0-1 conference) became the seventh Jonesboro opponent in 16 games to finish with less than 40 points. Only three teams — Memphis Overton, North Little Rock and the Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes — have scored more than 50 points against the Hurricane.
The Hornets managed only three points in the second quarter and didn't score in the final four minutes as the Hurricane closed the first half on an 11-0 run.
"I thought we did a good job," Swift said when asked about the Hurricane's defense. "There was some communication stuff out there, but not a ton and they played so hard tonight. They were really running out there pretty good tonight, covering a lot of ground."
Senior forward Devarius Montgomery and Isaac Harrell took the lead on the offensive end for Jonesboro.
Montgomery, who normally scores around the basket, put a variety of skills on display while producing 20 points. He scored on everything from a dunk to a 3-pointer and frequently handled the ball in the open court.
Swift said Montgomery has had multiple skills, it's only a matter of getting the 6-4 forward to show them.
"We've been telling him, he rebounds the ball so well, that if the outlet is not there, you just go," Swift said. "Tonight, y'all saw some of that stuff and he can also pass the basketball really well. If this continues, that's going to present a weapon that we weren't sure was going to come around."
Harrell hit three 3s in scoring 14 points. He scored 11 points in the first half as the Hurricane took command.
Senior guard Deion Buford-Wesson added nine points.
"This game is such a guard-oriented game, and our guards are usually the best players on the court," Swift said. "It was nice to see our two forwards lead us in scoring."
Up 11-9 after the first quarter, Jonesboro started the second on a 7-0 run. Harrell and Montgomery combined for nine points in the Hurricane's half-ending 11-0 run.
After Montgomery opened the second half with a 3, giving Jonesboro a 32-12 lead, neither team scored for three minutes. Bryant crept within 32-17, only to see Montgomery score eight points as Jonesboro closed on a 9-3 run to lead 41-20.
Harrell hit a 3 and Buford-Wesson converted a three-point play as Jonesboro started the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run for its largest lead, 49-20. Bryant outscored Jonesboro 16-6 in the final five minutes.
Elem Shelby connected for three 3s while scoring all 11 of his points in the second half to lead the Hornets.
Jonesboro plays two home games next week. The Hurricane will host Vilonia on Wednesday in a game pushed back by last month's winter storm, then returns to 6A-Central play next Friday against North Little Rock.