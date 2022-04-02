Defense winner on A-State competition day

JONESBORO — Competition Saturday ended with Arkansas State's defense earning a majority of the points.
Head coach Butch Jones said ASU's defense won 118-100 under a system where every repetition, whether it was one on one or in a team setting, was scored. The Red Wolves worked on numerous scenarios that included live tackling during their sixth practice of spring football.
"We need to continue to grow and get better, but what I see is a major shift in our culture in terms of energy, guys holding each other accountable, confidence, enjoying coming and playing football," Jones said afterward. "We still have a long way to go. It's really hard at times to assess where you're at because you're playing each other, but I do know this — I know we're making each other better on both sides of the ball because we're competing. In spring, that's what you want to do."
The defense was especially effective late in practice during the red zone lockout scrimmage, where the ball was placed 25 yards from the end zone.
A holding penalty marred the first drive for the No. 1 offense, which was eventually pushed back 23 yards during a series that included a quarterback sack by linebacker Jordan Carmouche, a senior transfer from Houston.
Sophomore Cam Jeffery returned an interception about 80 yards for a touchdown to end the next possession on the first play. Alabama transfer King Mwikuta had a tackle for loss and senior end Thurman Geathers was credited for two sacks on the third drive that started from the 25.
"Everybody was just matching each other. That's one thing I think I've said before and I know Coach Butch has said it a thousand times," senior linebacker Kivon Bennett said. "We have to go out there and match each other's energy."
Jones praised the defense for stepping up during the red zone work.
"That's what it's all about in the red zone," Jones said. "You're looking at both sides of the ball, so it's great to see the defense step up with generating negative yardage plays, but on the offensive side, there's so much that goes into toughness.
"There's so much that goes into physical to mental to emotional toughness and when we got down 14-0 in the red zone lockout, I saw some (offensive) guys starting to hang their heads instead of going, 'Hey, it's the first team to 18 (points), we still have an opportunity.' Those are all great teaching points, and you'd rather learn these lessons now than wait for training camp or the fall."
Jones said the Red Wolves still had too many pre-snap penalties but did a better job of taking care of the football.
Senior quarterback James Blackman and junior wide receiver Jeff Foreman teamed up for a 58-yard touchdown pass during a couple of live periods where the offense started drives 60 yards from the end zone.
Blackman rolled away from the pass rush to keep the play alive. Foreman slipped behind a defensive back who took a few steps forward when Blackman moved out of the pocket and caught the pass on the run.
"On that one, it was just instinct on making a play on the field," Foreman said. "One of our DBs jumped it, so I went behind him and went for a touchdown."
Jones said Blackman and Foreman did a great job on the touchdown pass.
"We talk about the scramble drill and keeping plays alive, and Jeff did a great job of mirroring the quarterback. James did a great job of throwing on the run," Jones said. "We talk about being a high-vision quarterback and that's being able to feel the rush and escape the pocket but keep your eyes downfield. He was able to do that, and I like the way Jeff did some things in terms of catch and advance the ball, get the ball north and south. I thought he took a great step in moving forward the way he advanced the ball."
Foreman also had an 11-yard reception during the live work. Blackman also completed passes of 17 yards to Adam Jones and 12 yards to Seydou Traore, while running back Lincoln Pare broke an 18-yard run.
Bennett, who was second-team All-Sun Belt last fall with eight sacks at defensive end, is learning to play linebacker this spring. While he was listed as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme when he played for Tennessee, Bennett said he was on the line most of the time with the Volunteers.
"I think Kivon continues to be a work in progress. He's learning a position he really hasn't played since little league football," Jones said. "A lot goes into playing at the second level of the defense at the linebacker position, a lot of instincts, understanding the blocking schemes, where he goes in his pass drops and match principles.
"I see Kivon getting better and better each day and like we talked about, he has 15 opportunities (in the spring) and then the summer and then training camp to get game ready. I like what I see. I like his attitude, he's very eager and very willing."
The Red Wolves return to practice Tuesday. Their first full scrimmage is scheduled for next Saturday.
ASU will also conduct two other scrimmages, including the April 23 spring game.
"I think the personality of this team continues to grow with each practice. Some strengths continue to evolve and some of our deficiencies continue to be magnified," Jones said. "We have to continue to look at where we're at, assess where we're at after spring, and then how can we grow and elevate our football program in recruiting and development over the summer."