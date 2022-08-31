Defenses lead Warriors, Mustangs

JONESBORO — While Westside and Hoxie both opened the season with strong defensive showings last Friday, only one had a victory to show for the effort.
Westside shut out Brookland for three quarters, only to see the Bearcats drive 78 yards in the final period for a touchdown and a 6-0 victory. Hoxie gave up a big play in the final minute of the first half, but the Mustangs otherwise kept Trumann off the scoreboard and mustered enough offense for a 14-6 victory.
The teams continue a rivalry that dates to 1969 when they meet Friday night at Warrior Stadium. Kickoff for Westside’s home opener is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Hoxie (1-0) will bring a 25-game regular-season winning streak to Craighead County. Coach Tom Sears’ Mustangs won their last five regular-season games in 2019, all 19 over the 2020 and 2021 regular seasons, and the first game of 2022 last week.
Sears, whose team is 34-5 overall since the start of the 2019 season, said the Mustangs found out a lot about themselves as they held off Trumann.
“We had some first-game issues that you always have to deal with, some timing sometimes, and when the bands are out there and with the noise level and stuff, our snaps were a little bit off at times,” Sears said. “But it’s stuff we can definitely fix, and I felt great about the kids’ effort, how hard they played and their physicalness. Those are the main things we preach. Everything else can be fixed.”
The only touchdown Hoxie yielded in its opener came on Murphy Williams’ 94-yard run with 15 seconds remaining in the first half.
New starting quarterback Sage Treadwell threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Kayden Glenn in the first quarter. Glenn added Hoxie’s final touchdown on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Sears said Treadwell played well in the opener.
“He did a great job managing the game,” Sears said. “He was 7-of-12 passing and had a couple other opportunities for big plays, but our protection wasn’t where it needed to be on a couple of those. He did a great job of moving around in the pocket, made some plays for us.”
Treadwell passed for 91 yards, including 67 yards on five receptions by Glenn. Camden Brooks, who moved into the starting role at running back, finished with 115 yards on 24 carries.
Sears said his team’s size along the defensive front played a role last Friday, and Westside coach Bobby Engle is impressed with Hoxie’s strength on both lines.
“They’re huge up front. They’ve got some 300-plus pound guys and some good speed,” Engle said. “They always have some good skill-position guys where they can run the RPO stuff with it. We have to be on top of our game.”
The Warriors lost two fumbles in the first half at Brookland, including one inside the Bearcats’ 10-yard line, and were hampered by penalties.
Engle said Westside needs to play better technical football.
“I thought our defense played well, obviously only allowing six points. Offensively I think we ran out of gas a little bit,” Engle said. “We got tired. We’ve got some guys playing out of position, missing three starters off the offensive line. You have to replace those guys and sometimes you don’t have a replacement. You have to start moving guys in who don’t typically play offensive line, you’re going to have some mistakes.”
Engle said lineman Tyler Watlington played well on both sides of the football, along with linebackers Connor Crain and Darvin Fowler as well as quarterback Gus Yearta.
“It’s the same Westside we’ve been playing for a long, long time. Coach Engle does a great job,” Sears said. “They’re power-I and physical on offense, very aggressive and stunt on defense. It’s one of those games where you better come prepared. We better be ready for a tough, physical ballgame.”
Hoxie has won the last two meetings in the series, the most recent being a 54-29 victory in 2020. Last year’s meeting was canceled when the Warriors were shorthanded because of COVID-19.
“It’s good to be at home,” Engle said. “We’ve got to play a little better football, though.”