Defenses lead Warriors, Mustangs

Westside’s Darvin Fowler fends off a Brookland defender during last Friday’s game. The Warriors host Hoxie on Friday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — While Westside and Hoxie both opened the season with strong defensive showings last Friday, only one had a victory to show for the effort.

Westside shut out Brookland for three quarters, only to see the Bearcats drive 78 yards in the final period for a touchdown and a 6-0 victory. Hoxie gave up a big play in the final minute of the first half, but the Mustangs otherwise kept Trumann off the scoreboard and mustered enough offense for a 14-6 victory.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com