Defenses take center stage for Blazers, Bearcats

JONESBORO — Valley View and Brookland played a low-scoring game last season, the Bearcats prevailing 12-7 on their home field.
Points could be scarce again when the teams meet tonight at Central Dealerships Stadium, especially if the Blazers and Bearcats play as well defensively as they did last week.
Valley View limited Wynne to one offensive touchdown in the first three quarters to stay within striking distance of the defending 5A-East champions. A fourth-quarter touchdown drive sealed Wynne’s 21-6 victory.
Brookland forced four second-half turnovers to keep Greene County Tech off the scoreboard in the final two quarters of the Bearcats’ Homecoming game. Ten points in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning touchdown pass in the final minute, gave Brookland a 17-14 victory.
“I expect our defense to play well. They do a lot of different formations and things we have to prepare for, and we have all week,” Valley View coach Sean Cockrell said. “Their defense holds people, too. It’s going to be a challenge on both sides of the ball.”
Kickoff for the Blazers’ Homecoming game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Valley View (4-2, 2-1 conference) limited Wynne to 272 total yards. Senior linebacker Jaden Wells led the Blazers with a huge game that included 16 tackles (eight behind the line of scrimmage), two punt blocks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Cockrell described Wells’ performance against Wynne as one of the best games from a single player that he’s seen in a long time.
“He was all over the place and the crazy thing is he played on one side of the ball; he didn’t play in the middle like he normally does. A lot of those plays went away from him,” Cockrell said. “It’s just amazing the way he played and he’s gotten better and better. I really feel like college coaches should be all over him right now.”
Wells had plenty of help, too. Safety Carson Winters made 11 tackles. Linebacker Brian Huff finished with nine tackles, two behind the line of scrimmage.
Brookland coach Eric Munoz isn’t surprised to see what linebackers such as Wells, Huff, Cooper Lutz and Layne Rains have done for the Blazers. Munoz was an assistant coach at Valley View for two years before taking over at Brookland last season.
“All those guys, I knew them and coached them. They’re all big-time ballplayers,” Munoz said. “I definitely understand as far as their linebacker crew, I understand why they made a bunch of tackles for loss. We have our work cut out for us this week.”
Wynne scored on a 55-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. A defensive touchdown on a fumble return helped the Yellowjackets take a 14-3 halftime lead.
Two field goals and 124 total yards were all the Blazers could muster against Wynne’s rugged defense.
“We felt good about the way we played defensively,” Cockrell said. “Offensively we have to give a lot of credit to Wynne for the way their defense played, but we have to fix some things offensively and get better.”
David York intercepted two passes from his cornerback position and caught the winning touchdown pass for the Bearcats (3-3, 1-2 conference), who held GCT to 252 total yards.
Up 14-10, the Eagles drove inside the Brookland 1-yard line in the fourth quarter. Outside linebacker Ethan Joyce and inside linebacker Joseph Wright helped lead the charge on back-to-back plays as the Bearcats hurled GCT back to the 9 for fourth down.
Wright intercepted a pass and returned it near midfield to set up Brookland’s game-winning drive.
“We all-out blitzed them and it worked,” Munoz said of his team’s late stand. “Some guys made some plays and they threw it on fourth down, and Joseph intercepted and took it back near the 50-yard line. The rest is history after that.”
Wright, who also had a 65-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and fellow inside linebacker Ryan Hernandez are among Brookland’s defensive leaders. Munoz said Joyce is also playing well at linebacker.
Aidan Roberson, who had been starting at outside linebacker, played quarterback last week in place of injured starter Barrett Cunningham.
“We’ve had a lot of guys really stepping up and helping us out,” Munoz said. “From a leadership standpoint on defense, Ayden Stinnett is being a vocal leader and playing super hard.”
Running back Kaden Matthews leads Brookland in rushing with 340 yards and two touchdowns. Wright has 327 yards rushing, including 191 in the last two games, and three touchdowns.
Quarterback Carson Turley leads Valley View with 256 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Turley has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 625 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions.
Brookland’s victory over Valley View last season was the Bearcats’ first in league play during their inaugural 5A-East season. The game ended with the Blazers throwing an incomplete pass in the end zone after driving as far as the Brookland 7-yard line on their last possession.
Cockrell said his team will probably draw some motivation from that game.
“I think the kids who were part of the team last year don’t want to go through that again. It was huge win for Brookland and for Coach Munoz. He’s done a fantastic job over there and he knows our kids, and they know him,” Cockrell said. “There’s a lot of factors that play into it, but I think it’s big for us. Number one, we’re coming off a loss and we’ve got to get another win to stay in the playoff hunt. That’s the biggest thing, but you throw in that it’s Brookland and a crosstown rival, that kind of stuff, and it makes it huge for us.”