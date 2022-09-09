Defensive changes give Blazers a boost

JONESBORO — Valley View played defense like a different team last Friday, which the Blazers were to a degree.
Several players moved to different defensive positions following Valley View’s 51-35 loss to Harding Academy in the opener. The Blazers responded last Friday by keeping Poplar Bluff, Mo., out of the end zone on the way to a 16-2 victory in their first-ever out-of-state game.
The sturdy defensive effort enabled Valley View, which visits Rivercrest this evening, to win by two touchdowns despite four turnovers.
“We made some changes with some positions and felt like it really helped us out,” Valley View head coach Sean Cockrell said. “Obviously Poplar Bluff wasn’t as great as Harding Academy, but still I think the changes were the right changes. Any time you can basically pitch a shutout, you feel really good about it. The kids played extremely hard, didn’t give up anything.
“I felt a lot better defensively. Offensively we had a bunch of turnovers and we’ve got to get that cleaned up, but overall, any time you can go on the road and get a win, you feel really good about it.”
Senior Carson Winters and junior Brian Huff moved from free safety and outside linebacker, respectively, to inside linebacker. Senior Jay Morman switched from outside linebacker to cornerback, where he was a starter the last couple years, and junior Lejavian Ervin slid from end to nose guard. Sophomore Laird Cullen moved into the lineup at safety.
Cockrell said Blazer coaches wondered how Huff and Winters would fare at inside linebacker, but came away pleased with their performances. Huff made seven tackles, Winters three, and both had a tackle behind the line of scrimmage as the Blazers made 11 as a team.
Morman had five tackles, while Cullen came up with an interception and Ervin had a tackle for loss.
“Winters is just a physical kid who knows football, is going to get everybody lined up and get us in the right situations,” Cockrell said. “Huff is a physical presence as well and is able to play sideline to sideline. When he was at outside linebacker, they kept moving him so far out of the box with formations that he wasn’t in on the plays where they would run away from him. Now you kind of can’t get away from him.”
Valley View’s offensive miscues included three interceptions and a fumble on the mesh between quarterback and running back. Cockrell said the interceptions stemmed from a combination of factors.
The Blazers (1-1) ran for 220 yards, however, led by Carson Turley with 99 and Slade Caldwell with 90. Turley and Ervin scored Valley View’s touchdowns.
“I think our offensive line played extremely well. We ran the ball really well,” Cockrell said. “We just have to get better in the passing game and week to week, that’s probably going to change, go up and down, but we’ll make better decisions and get those guys in the right spots, make sure we’re running the right routes and all that.”
Rivercrest (1-1) is coming off a 50-34 loss at Class 5A Little Rock Mills. The Colts, who rolled past Manila 47-12 two weeks ago, are playing their home opener this evening.
Junior running back Koby Turner scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and the Colts led Mills 26-20 in the second quarter, only to see the Comets reel off the next 30 points. Mills led 42-26 at halftime.
“They’re Rivercrest. We know what to expect,” Cockrell said. “They’re going to be huge up front, very physical, very well coached, athletic at the quarterback and running back positions, and at the secondary and linebacker positions. It’s been one of those series where it’s been really tough for the away team to win.”
The home team has won each of the last five meetings in the series, including Valley View’s 25-19 victory last year in Jonesboro.
Rivercrest’s offense features versatile junior Michael Rainer and Turner. Rainer spent much of last week’s game at quarterback, Cockrell said, but he is also a talented receiver. His season stats include 110 yards rushing and 100 receiving.
Turner topped 100 yards in each of the first two games, running for 118 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries last week. He has 235 rushing yards and four touchdowns through two games.
“We have to contain those two guys defensively and offensively, we have to be really good up front again and formationally try to get them out of what they want to do,” Cockrell said.
The Colts’ defense features junior linebacker Marcus Slayton, senior lineman Trenton Kimbrough and junior end Wyatt Lancaster, who have combined for 19 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Cockrell said the Rivercrest game is good preparation for 5A-East conference play, which starts in two weeks when the Blazers play Paragould. He leaves open the possibility of more position changes this evening.
“We’re still searching for some positions. Every day is a battle at practice,” Cockrell said. “We’re going to get it all figured out and go with the guys who give us the best chance to win by the time we get to the Paragould game.”