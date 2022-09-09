Defensive changes give Blazers a boost

Valley View linebacker Brian Huff (11) pursues Pocahontas quarterback Connor Baker during a benefit game last month. Valley View visits Rivercrest this evening, while Pocahontas hosts Brookland.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Valley View played defense like a different team last Friday, which the Blazers were to a degree.

Several players moved to different defensive positions following Valley View’s 51-35 loss to Harding Academy in the opener. The Blazers responded last Friday by keeping Poplar Bluff, Mo., out of the end zone on the way to a 16-2 victory in their first-ever out-of-state game.

