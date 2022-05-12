RUSSELLVILLE — Nettleton sophomore Donna Douglas and Jonesboro’s boys’ 4x100 relay team were among the event winners Wednesday evening in the Meet of Champions, which includes track and field athletes from all six classifications.
Douglas, who set the Class 5A state record last week, won the girls’ shot put competition Wednesday with four attempts that were better than any by the runner-up, including her best of 43 feet, 6 1/2 inches on the final throw.
Jonesboro’s winning quartet in the boys’ 4x100 relay included Jordan Hicks, Tyrin Ruffin, Brock McCoy and Erik Wilson, who combined for a time of 42.16 seconds. North Little Rock (42.31) and Bentonville West (42.32) were second and third, respectively.
Valley View senior Elise Knight finished second to Jessieville’s Juliah Rodgers in the girls’ 1600-meter run, turning in a time of 5:21.44. The Lady Blazers had a third-place finish in the girls’ 4x800 relay as Sophey Pope, Morgan Rothwell, Callie Byington and Lauren Box completed the race in 9:54.69.
Paragould senior Carson DeFries finished second to Vilonia’s Maylee Leach in the girls’ high jump with a clearance of 5-4.
Brookland sophomore Rylee Walker placed fourth in the girls’ 800-meter run with a time of 2:21.74. Nettleton junior Jamie Morris was fifth in the boys’ high jump at 6-0.
In the boys’ meet, Valley View’s Jay Morman finished seventh in the high jump; Jonesboro’s Matt Cooper and Jagger Holmes were eighth and ninth, respectively, in the shot put; and Jonesboro’s Hicks was 11th in the long jump.
In the girls’ meet, Jonesboro’s Jyanna Woods, D’Arryia Powell, Alexandria Washington and Takiria Brown combined to finish sixth in the 4x100 relay; Brookland’s Charley Stallings was seventh in the pole vault; Jonesboro’s Kalaiya Dixon was seventh in the triple jump; Jonesboro’s 4x200 relay team was seventh; Nettleton’s Makila Hill was ninth in the 100; and Nettleton’s Douglas was 12th in the discus.