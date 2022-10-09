Dukes pull away from Red Wolves

Arkansas State's Emmanual Stevenson (12) looks for an opening after catching a pass during Saturday's game against James Madison. JMU defeated ASU 42-20.

 Carla Wehmeyer / Arkansas State

JONESBORO — Arkansas State entered Saturday's game against James Madison as one of the Football Bowl Subdivision leaders in time of possession, keeping the ball for an average of 35 minutes per game to rank fourth.

The Red Wolves learned that the Dukes are pretty good in that regard, too, and JMU often made the most of its possessions in the first-ever meeting of the teams.