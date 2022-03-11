LEPANTO — Natalie Dunman was 2-for-3 with two home runs and seven runs batted in Thursday as East Poinsett County routed Trumann 18-0 in high school softball.
Dunman belted a grand slam home run and a three-run home run.
She scored four runs for the Lady Warriors, who finished the game with a nine-run third inning.
Brinley Brewer was 2-for-2 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Also for EPC (4-0), Mercedes Reel was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored; Kelly Lucas added a hit and two RBIs; Jaycee Davis doubled, drove in a run and scored twice; Terrin Powell had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored; Keegan McCorkle had a hit and scored four runs; and Cameron Argo had a hit and an RBI.
McCorkle struck out six batters and gave up one hit over three innings.
Valley View 5, Searcy 0
SEARCY – Riley Smith pitched a three-hit shutout Thursday to lead Valley View to a 5-0 victory over Searcy in high school softball.
Smith struck out 11 batters while walking none. She didn’t allow a runner to reach second base.
Lexi Davis had a hit and drove in two runs for Valley View. Anna Winkfield also had a hit and Isabel Riba had one hit and one RBI each, while Amera Wright had a hit and scored a run.
Paragould 16, Brookland 2
BROOKLAND – Paragould defeated Brookland 16-2 in high school softball Thursday.
Kiley Williams was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Lady Rams (1-1). Lauren Stanley and Maddi Langston drove in three runs each.
Stanley, Kayleene Roe and KK Massey each hit a triple for Paragould. Stanley pitched all five innings for the victory, giving up six hits and one earned run while striking out six and walking two.
Tuckerman 15, Midland 0
PLEASANT PLAINS – Defending Class 2A state champion Tuckerman opened 2A-2 conference play Thursday with a 15-0 rout of Midland in high school softball.
Makaylie Gist was 3-for-4 and struck out 10 batters. Shanley Williams was 3-for-4, while Kenzie Soden, Hannah Nicholson and Raigan Washam all finished 2-for-4 for the Lady Bulldogs (1-1, 1-0 conference).