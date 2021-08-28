JONESBORO — Greene County Tech scored 20 points in the second quarter Friday night and went on to defeat Westside 27-15 in the season opener for both teams at Warrior Stadium.
GCT’s Christian Barber threw two touchdown passes to Devon Hensley and the Eagles added two rushing touchdowns to down the Warriors.
Westside opened the scoring on the opening kickoff as Cameron Hedger scored on a 90-yard return. Hayden Alls’ extra point gave the Warriors a quick 7-0 lead.
GCT tied the score when Barber threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Hensley with 11:09 left in the first half. Hensley made a leaping catch at the 15-yard line and broke a tackle on his way to the end zone.
The Eagles took the lead on Barber’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Hensley on fourth-and-3 with 4:55 remaining in the second quarter. Payne Greer’s 26-yard punt return set up Michael Traywick’s 5-yard touchdown run with 1:08 left in the half, giving GCT a 20-7 lead at intermission.
Both teams tacked on touchdowns in the final five minutes of the game. Caleb Gerrish scored on a 1-yard run for GCT. Hedger broke a 63-yard touchdown run off the left side of the line and added the two-point conversion to set the final score.
GCT hosts Vilonia in its home opener next week, while Westside hosts Brookland.