CROSSETT — Crossett’s Jackson Moore scored on a 45-yard run with 2:16 remaining in the third quarter Friday night to lift the Eagles to a 33-26 victory over Osceola in the season opener for both teams.
Osceola fell behind 20-0 in the first quarter. The Seminoles pulled within six points at one time in the second quarter and tied the score in the third before Moore scored the game’s final touchdown.
Moore also scored the first touchdown by returning the opening kickoff 80 yards. Tyrique Jones threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Dewayne Ashford and then broke a 91-yard touchdown run as the Eagles soared to a 20-0 lead.
Osceola’s rally began with Dontaven Littleton’s 36-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Jackson and Logan Slayton’s extra point with 7:04 left in the second quarter. Littleton scored again, this time on a 6-yard run at the 5:12 mark, as the Seminoles pulled within 20-14.
Jones gave Crossett a double-digit lead again on his 8-yard touchdown pass to Quiveonta Paskel with 3:14 remaining in the second quarter, setting the 26-14 halftime score.
Littleton scored on a 4-yard run with 6:20 remaining in the third quarter and found Jackson on a 62-yard touchdown pass with 2:36 remaining in the period, briefly tying the score at 26.
Littleton finished with 80 yards on 26 carries and completed 10-of-21 passes for 263 yards. Travelle Anderson added 63 yards on 22 carries for Osceola. Jackson caught three passes for 105 yards.
Moore ran for 176 yards on 22 carries, while Jones added 115 on 11 carries for the Eagles.