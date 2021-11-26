JONESBORO — Morehead State shot 53.3 percent from the field Friday night in a 75-51 rout of Arkansas State in men’s basketball at First National Bank Arena.
The Eagles’ accuracy from the field included 39.1 percent (9-23) from the 3-point line. ASU, on the other hand, shot 37.3 percent (19-51) from the field and connected on 11 of 19 at the free-throw line (57.9 percent).
Desi Sills scored 15 points to lead the Red Wolves (3-2). Marquis Eaton scored 10 points to go along with 2 boards and 5 assists, while Norchad Omier scored 9 points with 8 rebounds and 4 steals.
Johni Broome was a force in the post for MSU (3-3), scoring a game-high 20 points (10-11 from the field) with 9 rebounds and 6 of the Eagles’ 10 blocked shots. He was one of four double-figure scorers on the night, including Skyelar Potter (16), Tray Hollowell (11) and Ta’lon Cooper (11). Cooper also added a pair of blocks with 8 boards and 8 assists.
A-State struck first on a Caleb Fields layup before the Eagles pulled ahead the rest of the night. MSU’s largest lead of the first half came with 1:43 to play, when Jaylen Sebree banked in a shot off the glass to make it 36-21. An Omier bucket off a turnover, one of 17 takeaways by the Red Wolves, concluded the half with A-State trailing 36-23.
Morehead State expanded its lead early in the second half, including a 13-0 stretch midway through the half to make it 61-32 with 9:40 remaining. That 29-point margin would mark A-State’s largest deficit.
A-State returns to action Sunday, hosting Kansas City to conclude the multi-team event. Tip-off at First National Bank Arena is slated for 3 p.m.