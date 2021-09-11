PARAGOULD — Christian Barber threw three touchdown passes Friday night as Greene County Tech rolled past Harrisburg 47-6.
Camden Farmer scored in the first quarter as the Eagles (2-1) took a 7-0 lead. Caleb Gerrish scored in the second quarter and Barber threw a touchdown pass to Farmer to give GCT a 21-6 halftime lead.
Payne Greer caught a touchdown pass from Barber and also returned an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter. Barber threw a second touchdown pass to Farmer as the third quarter ended with GCT leading 41-6.
The Eagles closed the scoring in the final period as Kyson Goodman threw a touchdown pass to Henry Mahan.