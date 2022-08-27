Eagles soar past rival Rams

Greene County Tech's Zion Brown tackles Paragould's Carter Beliew during Friday night's game in Paragould. GCT won 35-0.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

PARAGOULD — Greene County Tech established neighborhood bragging rights Friday night in its lone non-conference game of the season.

Camden Farmer threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score as the Golden Eagles rolled past rival Paragould 35-0 at Ram Stadium.