Eagles soar past rival Rams

PARAGOULD — Greene County Tech established neighborhood bragging rights Friday night in its lone non-conference game of the season.
Camden Farmer threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score as the Golden Eagles rolled past rival Paragould 35-0 at Ram Stadium.
GCT, which opens its nine-game 6A-East conference slate at home next Friday against Little Rock Catholic, built a 21-0 halftime lead. The Eagles opened the scoring with 7:32 left in the first quarter on Farmer's 6-yard run.
Connor Gerrish took Farmer's short pass 63 yards for another touchdown with 7:58 left in the second quarter. Farmer and Gerrish connected on another touchdown pass late in the half, a 21-yard strike with 12.9 seconds remaining that set the halftime score.
Brooks Reddick scored on a 30-yard run late in the third quarter and Calvin Spearman added the last touchdown in the fourth quarter on an 11-yard run.