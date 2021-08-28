MANILA — Earle scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter Friday night to defeat Manila 22-14 in high school football.
The teams were tied at 14 at halftime. Dustin Clark scored Manila’s first touchdown on a 52-yard run with 4:28 left in the first quarter.
The Lions added a defensive score in the second quarter when Brian Neal II forced a fumble on a sack that Eli Lackey recovered for a touchdown. Kurt Overton kicked both extra points.
Clark led Manila with 148 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Lackey added 73 yards on 14 attempts.
Middle linebacker Peyton McQueen led Manila’s defense with 11 tackles.