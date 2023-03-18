JONESBORO — Sean Cockrell and his coaching staff didn’t hesitate to make adjustments after Valley View’s season opener didn’t go nearly as planned.
The Blazers were unable to contain or keep up with Harding Academy in a 51-35 loss to the Wildcats at Central Dealerships Stadium. While that hardly made Valley View unique in a year when Harding Academy played in the 4A state football final, it was a jarring start for a team with conference championship aspirations.
Cockrell, the Best Under The Sun Coach of the Year, praised his team’s response to the season-opening loss.
“We all had to kind of do some searching and figuring out,” Cockrell said. “Coaching-wise we moved a lot of guys around, moved guys from offense to defense and vice versa, and nobody really got their head down or worried about where they were playing. They just wanted to win. You could see that with running off eight in a row there.”
Valley View didn’t experience defeat again until the regular-season finale at Batesville, a loss that forced the Blazers to share the 5A-East title with Wynne. Once again they bounced back, beating Farmington 41-39 the following week for the school’s first playoff victory in Class 5A.
The Blazers nearly claimed another playoff victory as they led Camden Fairview for most of their quarterfinal game, only to see the Cardinals prevail 26-21 on a late touchdown. Valley View finished with a 9-3 record and its third conference title in five seasons.
“I think this year we really figured out how to be in it for each other. We had a lot of guys who didn’t get to play very many snaps,” Cockrell said. “Those senior guys who were just there basically to practice, they practiced every day, they never missed. They cheered them on, knowing they weren’t getting a lot of snaps and to still be excited and be in it for each other was pretty cool. I think we came together this year probably more than we ever have.”
About a half-dozen players switched positions or saw their roles change after the first game, Cockrell said.
Most of the changes occurred on defense, including moves made by Brian Huff and Carson Winters to inside linebacker. Jay Morman switched from safety to cornerback, a move that was reversed in the playoffs, and DeKwon Gallaway focused on cornerback instead of playing a two-way role. Laird Cullen became a starting safety.
“There was a lot of frustration on the coaches’ part and us trying to figure it all out, but when you get your weaknesses shown really early, it’s a good thing,” Cockrell said.
Valley View took control of the conference race with a 21-20 overtime victory over Wynne.
Cockrell missed the second half of the game after experiencing shortness of breath and chest pain. He had had a couple of energy drinks, he said, and that combined with stress led to an elevated heart rate.
“I did cut out caffeine after that. I don’t drink caffeine anymore and I’ve got to try to take care of my body,” Cockrell said.
Valley View was entering its first season of 5A football when Cockrell, a former Arkansas State wide receiver, was promoted to head coach in 2014. The Blazers made their first 5A playoff appearance in 2017 and have now qualified six years in a row.
“I hate the cliche creating a monster, but you’ve created something in a program that is what you’ve always wanted to do and now you have to continue to do it,” he said. “What I’ve learned is that’s the hardest thing to do because I’ve been around other coaches and staff where you’ve won in the first few years and then it drops off, and it’s hard to get that back.”
Cockrell has a 54-42 record with the Blazers, including a 44-22 mark over the last six seasons.
Valley View’s roster included around 40 players in 2014, Cockrell said. The Blazers are up to about 85 now.
“Obviously you look back and we’ve won the conference championship three times out of the last five years, so I think winning has a lot to do with it,” Cockrell said. “But I do think, too, that it’s our staff and the way we treat our kids and the way we try to grow it in that aspect, that football is not No. 1 in our lives, but it is when we are here. That’s one of the things we think about. I’m a huge family guy and the kids know they can go on vacations. As long as they let me know what’s going on, they have a little bit of rein.”
Valley View will return key players on each side of the football, but the Blazers have only four returning starters on offense and three on defense. Cockrell said several others gained experience and Valley View is adding a sophomore class from another strong junior high team.
And now that they’ve won a playoff game in 5A, the Blazers will have another objective in 2023.
“I think getting over this hump of us winning a playoff game this past year, for everybody involved, kids included, now we have another goal to achieve,” Cockrell said. “Let’s try to make a longer run in the playoffs.”