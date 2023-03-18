JONESBORO — Sean Cockrell and his coaching staff didn’t hesitate to make adjustments after Valley View’s season opener didn’t go nearly as planned.

The Blazers were unable to contain or keep up with Harding Academy in a 51-35 loss to the Wildcats at Central Dealerships Stadium. While that hardly made Valley View unique in a year when Harding Academy played in the 4A state football final, it was a jarring start for a team with conference championship aspirations.

