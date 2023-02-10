JONESBORO — Valley View’s signing day ceremony was a busy event that featured eight senior standouts in four sports.

Four members of Valley View’s football team – Lejavian Ervin, DeKwon Gallaway, Jay Morman and Beau Smith – announced where they plan to continue their careers in the fall. Thursday morning’s ceremony also featured baseball standouts Tyler Hoskins and Carter Saulsbury, soccer star Brandon Southard and softball star Anna Winkfield.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com