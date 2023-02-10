JONESBORO — Valley View’s signing day ceremony was a busy event that featured eight senior standouts in four sports.
Four members of Valley View’s football team – Lejavian Ervin, DeKwon Gallaway, Jay Morman and Beau Smith – announced where they plan to continue their careers in the fall. Thursday morning’s ceremony also featured baseball standouts Tyler Hoskins and Carter Saulsbury, soccer star Brandon Southard and softball star Anna Winkfield.
Morman, an all-conference defensive back, has signed with Arkansas Tech. He led the Blazers with six interceptions, including three during a 41-39 victory over Farmington in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
While Morman spent most of this season at cornerback, he is projected as a safety by the Wonder Boys. He switched to safety for the Farmington game and returned one of his interceptions for a touchdowns in Valley View’s first playoff victory in Class 5A.
“I would just like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity and just thank my supporters for being there for me, and my coaches and friends for getting me to the place I am today,” Morman said. “I’m very happy about that.”
Morman is one of three Jonesboro-area players who are part of Arkansas Tech’s recruiting class, joining Nettleton linebacker Blake Brown and Jonesboro defensive back Tony McKay. The Wonder Boys’ coaching staff made an impression on him.
“I really enjoyed everyone who is there,” Morman said. “They’re really rebuilding right now, so I’m really looking forward to coming and being able to help out the program.”
Smith and Gallaway have accepted preferred walk-on opportunities at Arkansas State and Central Arkansas, respectively.
Last season Smith was Valley View’s third-leading receiver with 18 catches. He said he grew up watching ASU and is excited to join the Red Wolves.
“I’m really grateful for the opportunity,” Smith said. “Coach (Butch) Jones, when he came to talk to me at the school, I was real excited to get the opportunity. I’m looking to make the most of it.”
Smith expects to have a fullback-type role and also welcomes the opportunity to help on special teams. He held for kicks with the Blazers and could have an opportunity in that role at ASU, which has an opening after losing last season’s holder.
“Any way I can get on the field, I’m looking to do it,” Smith said.
Gallaway earned Class 5A all-state honors at cornerback as a senior. He finished the year with 45 tackles, three pass deflections and an interception for the 5A-East conference co-champions.
UCA’s coaches impressed Gallaway during the recruiting process.
“The coaches were really talking to me a lot,” Gallaway said. “They were texting me on Twitter the most and that caught my attention. They brought me on a visit and that impressed me a lot.”
Gallaway said he will continue to line up at cornerback with the Bears.
Ervin signed with Judson University, which competes in NAIA. Located in Elgin Ill., Judson recently hired former NFL safety and return specialist Quintin Demps as head coach.
“It felt like home, even though it’s not home and it’s far away a little bit. They just showed me love, showed me support,” Ervin said. “The coaches are doing big things with the program. They have a new coaching staff that wants to make the program better. I think I can be one of those impact players who go to Judson and make it better.”
Ervin, who played defensive line and running back for Valley View, expects to have a role at running back for Judson. He scored four touchdowns last season and had three tackles for loss as a defensive lineman.
Southard, a two-time Best Under The Sun selection, will continue his soccer career at Harding. Valley View coach Ron Teat described Southard as the team’s engine last year after the Blazers compiled a 16-3-2 record.
A versatile player who plays center-mid for the Blazers, Southard had 12 assists and five goals while earning all-state honors last season. He said his leadership skills have improved in high school soccer.
“Going from club to Valley View, it’s definitely a big change,” Southard said. “You have to learn how to handle different players in different situations. I’ve just learned a lot as a leader.”
Southard is excited about the opportunity to play for Harding starting in the fall.
“It’s a good Christian school,” he said. “There’s a lot of pros there and I’m looking forward to the next soccer season.”
Winkfield signed with Arkansas Tech to continue her softball career. She helped lead the Lady Blazers to the Class 4A state championship last spring and looks forward to starting her career with the Golden Suns in 2024.
“I just really loved the coaching staff,” said Winkfield, who was a Best Under The Sun selection last spring. “The softball program is amazing as well. If you watch them play anything, they’re awesome.”
Winkfield said Arkansas Tech recruited her as a shortstop, her position with the Lady Blazers. She batted .453 last spring, hitting seven doubles, four triples and two home runs while driving in 29 runs and scoring 27.
Saulsbury signed with Henderson State’s baseball team, joining a Reddie program that posted a 40-17 record and played in the NCAA Division II Central Regional in 2022.
“I’ve always wanted to play at the next level wherever it was,” Saulsbury said. “I really like Henderson. I like the coaches and I think I’ll have a lot of fun down there.”
Saulsbury earned Best Under The Sun honors last spring after hitting .372 and driving in 31 runs for the Blazers, who were the Class 4A state runner-up. A catcher and outfielder for the Blazers, Saulsbury said Henderson State is likely looking at him as a catcher.
Hoskins signed with junior college power Crowder (Mo.) College as a pitcher. After playing catcher for Valley View’s 2021 state championship team, Hoskins was primarily a designed hitter last year while dealing with arm problems. He drove in 23 runs while batting .317 with nine doubles as a junior.
Valley View coach Josh Allison said Hoskins’ fastball was clocked at 90 mph last season, and Hoskins said it went up to 92 during the summer.
“I really just need to work on just being consistent and being able to stay at a certain speed throughout the game,” Hoskins said, “not just gassing up the first couple of innings and the rest falling off.”