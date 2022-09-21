BATESVILLE — Valley View’s Peyton Ellis shot 71 for medalist honors Tuesday as the Blazers edged Searcy by five strokes to win the 5A-East conference boys’ high school golf championship at Eagle Mountain.
Greene County Tech won the girls’ championship, led by medalist Liza McIlvoy’s 85.
Ellis led the Blazers to a 311 team score in the boys’ division. Gavin Ellis (75), Parker Turley (77) and Ty Martin (88) rounded out Valley View’s team score, with Gavin Ellis and Turley joining Peyton Ellis on the all-conference team.
Searcy finished with a 316 team score, led by individual runner-up Luke Killough’s 72.
Marion finished third in the team standings at 338, followed by GCT (357), Batesville (362) and West Memphis (405). Individual boys’ qualifiers for the Oct. 4 state tournament in Benton included GCT’s Hutson Guinn and Nettleton’s Kaleb McClain. Guinn shot 82 to lead GCT, followed by Kannon Ring (88), Jack Williams (92) and Jude Stewart (95).
McClain shot 86 to earn a berth in the state tournament. Also playing individually, Dylan Goodman shot 90 to lead Paragould.
GCT won the girls’ championship with a 283 team score compiled by McIlvoy (85), Addy Davis (98) and Mackenzie Souers (100). McIlvoy and Davis earned all-conference honors.
Valley View was the runner-up with a 293 team total produced by Hannah Hyneman (94), Kenzie Green (98) and Anna Shinabery (101). Hyneman and Green earned all-conference honors.
Searcy finished third at 312, followed by Batesville (325), Marion and West Memphis (both at 341), and Paragould (401). Nettleton’s Berkley Reed qualified individually for the Sept. 27 state tournament in Russellville with a 102. Also playing individually, Kalyn Lamb shot 113 to lead Paragould.