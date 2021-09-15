JONESBORO — Valley View improved to 20-1 in boys’ high school golf Tuesday with victories over Highland and Westside at RidgePointe Country Club.
Peyton Ellis and Luke Morgan both fired 35 to share medalist honors and lead the Blazers to a 113 team total. Gavin Ellis finished at 43 for Valley View’s third score in the play-four, count-three format.
Highland finished at 143, led by Isaac Gooch (45), Cooper Carter (48) and Hunter Yates (50). Harry Mosier (47), Gage Zaffarano (55) and Landon Chadwick (62) combined for Westside’s 164.
Playing for the Valley View junior varsity, Parker Turley and Ty Martin both shot 43.
The Lady Blazers (14-6) won with a 135 team score produced by medalist Caroline Prestidge (41), Hannah Hyneman (46) and Kendal Minton (48).
Tressie Carter (49), Claire Himschoot (49) and Gwyn Figgins (52) led Highland to a 150 team total. Bailey Willis (57), Crystal Barnes (61) and Ruby Kate Sample (65) scored 183 for Westside.
Reagan Thielemier shot 46 for the Valley View junior varsity.
Hurricane wins at JCC
JONESBORO — Jonesboro defeated Paragould on Tuesday in its last home matches of the 2021 season at Jonesboro Country Club.
Carrington Reid and Braden McKinney both shot 79 to lead the Hurricane boys. Mac Odom (85) and Hudson Hosman (86) also contributed to a 329 team score for Jonesboro (24-5).
Dylan Goodman finished at 101 to lead Paragould.
Caroline Hughes fired a nine-hole score of 37 to lead the Lady Hurricane (24-2). Jonesboro’s 145 team total also included scores from Mya Fulkerson (51) and Anna Claire Carter (57).
Kalyn Lamb shot 63 for Paragould.
Brookland wins twice
JONESBORO — Brookland won both divisions of a high school golf match with Wynne at Sage Meadows Country Club on Tuesday.
The Bearcats won the boys’ match with a 114 compiled by medalist Ryan Oxford (35), Cole Kirby (36) and Jaxson Findley (43). Garrett Peevey (46), Camden Henson (47) and Luke Hess (48) combined to shoot 141 for Wynne. Nettleton’s Kaleb McClain finished at 50.
Playing for Brookland’s junior varsity, Sawyor Hamilton and Stryker Waddell both shot 42.
Medalist Emma Butler fired a 35 to lead Brookland in the girls’ match. Vivian McMechen (39) and Isabel Viala (39) also contributed to the Lady Bearcats’ 113 team total. Emma Miller (43), Emma Casbeer (51) and Ella Schlenker (52) combined for Wynne’s 146.
Riddle paces Wildcats
TRUMANN — Trumann’s Cobey Riddle finished first individually with a 35 to lead the Wildcats past Pocahontas in boys’ high school golf Tuesday at Trumann Country Club.
Luke Montgomery shot 39 as the Wildcats had a 74 team total in the count-two format. Jake Osment shot 42 for Trumann, followed by Gavin Greenwell (43) and Connor Everhart (44).
Kenan Ogden (41) and Smith Sparks (44) combined to shoot 85 for Pocahontas.