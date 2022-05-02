RECTOR — Jaycee Davis’ RBI single in the sixth inning Friday lifted East Poinsett County to a 2-1 victory over Rector in the 2A-3 district softball tournament championship game.
EPC’s Keegan McCorkle struck out 12 batters while allowing five hits in a complete-game effort. Rector’s Morgan Garner allowed five hits while striking out three in six innings.
The Lady Warriors (25-2) pushed across their first run in the first inning on Natalie Dunman’s groundout. Audrey Schimming’s RBI double pulled Rector (17-3) into a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning.
Dunman was 2-for-3 for EPC, while Alyse Gant was 2-for-3 for Rector.
EPC reached the finals with a 6-0 victory over Buffalo Island Central. McCorkle held BIC to five hits while pitching a shutout.
Terrin Powell was 3-for-4 to lead EPC, while Davis, McCorkle and Cameron Argo finished with two hits each.
Tuckerman 7, Cedar Ridge 5
PLEASANT PLAINS – Tuckerman defeated Cedar Ridge 7-5 Saturday to win the 2A-2 district tournament championship.
Makaylie Gist was 4-for-4 and pitched the first five innings for the Lady Bulldogs (18-5), striking out seven batters. Kenzie Soden closed out the game in the circle for Tuckerman.
Hannah Nicholson was 2-for-2 and Gracie Smith was 2-for-3 for Tuckerman, the defending Class 2A state champion.
GCT 6, Valley View 4
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech scored three runs in the first inning Friday and went on to defeat Valley View 6-4 in high school softball.
Brielle Sage was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Lady Eagles (21-4-1). Kylie Stokes blasted a solo home run and scored twice; Marley Speer had a hit and two RBIs; Zoie Reynolds had a hit and drove in one run; and Hannah Stallings doubled for GCT.
Karley Burrow pitched all seven innings for GCT, striking out five while allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits.
Mackenzie Whitlock had a hit and drove in two runs for Valley View (21-4). Lexi Davis launched a solo home run, while Isabel Riba doubled for the Lady Blazers.
Valley View’s Riley Smith pitched six innings, yielding six runs (four earned) on eight hits while striking out three.