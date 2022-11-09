LEPANTO — East Poinsett County senior pitcher Keegan McCorkle signed a letter of intent Tuesday to continue her softball career at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in the 2023-24 academic year.

A two-time all-state selection, McCorkle struck out 618 batters over the last two seasons while leading EPC to a combined 57-11 record. She led the Lady Warriors to their first appearance in the state finals last spring while striking out 326 batters in 197 2/3 innings.