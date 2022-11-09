LEPANTO — East Poinsett County senior pitcher Keegan McCorkle signed a letter of intent Tuesday to continue her softball career at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in the 2023-24 academic year.
A two-time all-state selection, McCorkle struck out 618 batters over the last two seasons while leading EPC to a combined 57-11 record. She led the Lady Warriors to their first appearance in the state finals last spring while striking out 326 batters in 197 2/3 innings.
EPC coach Brandon Powell said McCorkle’s toughness in the circle is probably her best attribute.
“She’s very competitive and she hates to lose. It’s just that competitiveness in the circle,” Powell said. “She finds a way to grind stuff out and go win ballgames. She always keeps her team in the ballgame and gives them a chance to win.”
The Lady Warriors (32-3) were the Class 2A state runner-up last season behind McCorkle, who had a 0.567 earned run average and walked just 40 batters all season. In 2021, McCorkle was 23-7 in the circle, striking out 292 batters in 185 2/3 innings.
McCorkle also helps lead EPC at the plate – she had a .462 batting average last spring with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 40 runs batted in – and hopes to contribute offensive for Co-Lin as well.
“They’re going to let her hit in the lineup. They were impressed with her bat,” Powell said. “Just from talking to them, they plan on letting her hit and that’s one of the reasons she chose that school, too, because they’re going to let her pitch and hit.”
McCorkle pitched 16 shutouts last season, including a 3-0 victory over Fordyce in the 2A state quarterfinals. In four state tournament games, she struck out 40 batters.
Powell said McCorkle’s fastball has been clocked at 64 mph and she is consistently around 61 to 62 mph in games. Other pitches she can throw include the curveball, screwball, riseball and dropball.
“Sometimes her screwball is really working for her and we use the screwball a lot. Other days, we lead off batters with her curveball,” Powell said. “Those are the two pitches we usually start batters with, but her best pitch overall would be her changeup.
Co-Lin, which is located in Wesson, Miss., finished 42-10 with a conference championship last season. The Lady Wolves’ pitcher signed with Southeastern Louisiana, an NCAA Division I program.
“She went around and did a lot of camps in the summer. I bet she visited 10 to 15 schools this fall and this past summer, mostly those Mississippi JUCO schools,” Powell said. “They all showed interest in her because she played travel ball at Southaven this summer, so she kind of got in on that Mississippi connection.”