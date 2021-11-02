Exhibition foe gives A-State a test

JONESBORO — Arkansas State coach Mike Balado wanted a competitive exhibition game Monday night, not a blowout.
Blue Mountain College gave Balado his wish.
The Toppers, an NAIA team from Blue Mountain, Miss., led by as many as 15 points in the first half and trailed by only one with two minutes to play. Norchad Omier scored in the paint to give ASU a three-point lead and the Red Wolves made all six free throws they attempted in the final minute to seal a 72-66 victory in men’s basketball.
Balado began his postgame press conference by congratulating the Toppers on their performance.
“I knew they were a good team coming in. That’s why we scheduled them,” Balado said. “When we saw the transfers they had coming in, the guys they had on their roster, I thought it would be a good test for us. This was not going to be a game we were going to win by 60 points. I don’t want that, especially with this team.
“They’ve got to be tested early. A lot of expectations with these young men, so we wanted to get a good team in here to play us that could compete.”
The Red Wolves, who return last season’s roster almost intact, struggled to keep up early in the game as Blue Mountain’s Cole McGrath, a 6-2 guard, sank five 3-pointers in roughly 12 minutes.
ASU trailed 30-15 when Blue Mountain’s Ty Jones scored with 6:10 left in the first half.
“As a basketball team we have to come ready to play every night no matter who it is. Anything can happen,” ASU guard Malcolm Farrington said of Monday night’s start. “Basketball is a game of momentum and a game of runs, so it was a shocker, but it kind of woke us up. We just had to get things going.”
Christian Willis canned back-to-back 3s to start a 14-0 run for the Red Wolves. Farrington also drilled a 3 during the run as ASU clawed within 30-29 before trailing 34-31 at halftime.
The score remained close throughout the second half. ASU finally took the lead for good with 7:22 remaining when Omier scored off a rebound. Farrington followed with a 3 that gave ASU its first two-possession lead, 60-56, with 5:34 to play.
Vantango Donzo’s 3 pulled Blue Mountain within 64-63 with 2:07 to go, but Omier answered after a timeout and then blocked a shot. Caleb Fields made four free throws and Omier two in the final minute of the game.
“We bring it to the end of the game. I think the way we end the game, that’s the way we have to start it,” Omier said. “When the ball goes up, that’s how we have to start every game so we don’t get in that situation.”
Omier finished with 22 points and 17 rebounds, but Balado said it wasn’t a great game for the Preseason Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year. Farrington was 5-of-10 from the 3-point line to add 15 points and Fields scored 12 points.
ASU played without guards Desi Sills and Caleb London, both of whom are returning from injuries, for precautionary reasons, Balado said. Both are expected to be ready for next week’s season opener.
Balado was pleased with the play of Farrington, guard Avery Felts and forward Keyon Wesley on Monday.
“Malcolm came in and changed the game, made some shots. Avery changed the game in the second half; we put him on McGrath, number 24, and he had two points in the second half,” Balado said. “Keyon Wesley came in from foul trouble and basically stopped Jones. That was the key to the win, our defense down the stretch on certain guys.”
McGrath scored 19 of his 21 points in the first half. Jones, a transfer from NCAA Division I Charleston Southern, added 18 points and nine rebounds, while Donzo scored 16 points for the Toppers.
Farrington also played a role in guarding McGrath after halftime and sank 4-of-9 from the 3-point line in the final 20 minutes.
“I have to give a lot of credit to my teammates because they set good screens and they give me good passes,” Farrington said. “I just take what comes to me.”
Turnovers and 3-point defense are among Balado’s concerns as the Red Wolves turn their attention to the Nov. 9 opener against Harding. ASU travels to 11th-ranked Illinois on Nov. 12.
The Red Wolves had 19 turnovers Monday night, including 12 in the first half, and Balado said turnovers were also a problem during a closed scrimmage with Tennessee-Martin. Blue Mountain was 10-of-25 from the 3-point line.
“I thought we needed this and it was a good test for our team,” Balado said. “I’m glad it was a tough game.”