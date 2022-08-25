Wynne opens the season tonight as the No. 5 team in Class 5A, according to the Arkansas Sports Media preseason football poll, and hopes to finish a few spots higher in December.
That’s nothing new for the Yellowjackets, though. Van Paschal, entering his sixth season at Wynne and 33rd overall as a head coach, said the expectations are always going to be the same.
“We’re always going to set the bar high and if you’re going to set it high, then you’ve got to play for a state championship,” said Paschal, whose team hosts Marion this evening. “Some years it doesn’t look like it’s feasible, some years of course it does. To me, if you’re not playing for No. 1, then I don’t know why you’re playing. That’s just how I’m wired and that’s what I sell to the teams that I’ve been a part of.
“That’s where the bar is at, that’s what we’ll shoot for. Conference championships are good, they help you most of the time get a home field advantage and go from there, but mostly we want to try to win each and every ballgame we play and win them all.”
Wynne has won four state championships, the most recent in 2004, and the Yellowjackets were in the 5A state semifinals as recently as 2020.
Last year the Yellowjackets dropped a 5A-East conference title showdown against Nettleton to end the regular season. Wynne defeated Hot Springs Lakeside in the first round of the playoffs before losing to Greenbrier in the quarterfinals to conclude a 10-2 season.
Paschal said Wynne returns four offensive starters and three defensive starters.
“We’ve got some younger guys, especially on the defensive side,” Paschal said Wednesday. “We’ve got sophomores who have been playing and offensively, we have some kids who are seniors who are plugging in those other line spots for us.”
Junior quarterback John Watson (6-0, 188) ran for 379 yards and six touchdowns at the helm of Wynne’s flexbone as a sophomore. Watson also passed for 471 yards and four touchdowns, completing 41 percent of his attempts.
Paschal described Watson as a student of the game.
“If you tell him something, he’s going to do it exactly like you describe to do it,” Paschal added. “Option-wise, he’s come leaps and bounds running our offense and his throwing has improved. He’s still got room for improvement, but he manages the offense well. That’s probably his strength, he manages what we do.”
Junior fullback Cobey Davis (6-0, 215) earned all-conference honors as a sophomore, when he rushed for 1,283 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per carry.
Paschal said Davis is ready to play after returning from an off-season injury.
“Cobey actually broke his jaw right before spring football, so he missed the whole spring and the team camps, the whole summer. He was wired shut, lost 20 pounds,” Paschal said. “He had had a good offseason, so that really hurt us a little bit there, but he is back and he played in the scrimmage against Searcy. The expectations are high for him and hopefully he’ll do well.”
Senior center Birk McBride (6-3, 230) is another returning all-conference player. Senior Garrett Adamson (5-10, 230) is moving from tackle to guard, Paschal said.
Senior Alonzo Holmes (5-9, 165) has been hampered by a hamstring injury, Paschal said, but is expected to start at slotback. Freshman A.V. Jones (5-10, 170) will also start at slotback after being moved up from the junior high team.
“He had a really good year as an eighth-grader in junior high and he’ll start for us,” Paschal said. “I don’t move them up if they’re not going to be a player.”
Senior Allen Jones (6-2, 205) is coming off a knee injury that kept him out last season. Paschal said Jones will likely see some playing time at receiver as well as starting at outside linebacker.
Holmes returns at outside linebacker after finishing last season with 51 tackles, including three sacks, and intercepting two passes. Senior end Rashod Conley (6-3, 220) is Wynne’s top returning tackler with 55, including six quarterback sacks. Senior safety Tom Owens (5-6, 145) returns in the secondary.
After opening tonight with Marion, the Yellowjackets get a week off before back-to-back trips to Fort Smith Southside and Magnolia. Wynne opens its 5A-East schedule Sept. 23 against Brookland.
Paschal sees Valley View and Nettleton as the top two teams in the 5A-East going into the season.
“I think Valley View is probably the team, honestly. I’m sure they say they’re not, but I think they are just from what we’ve looked at and see returning, and their program, how they run it and how they’re built,” Paschal said. “Nettleton was a really good football team last year. We had them down 10 points at one time in the third or fourth quarter, and they ended up beating us. I thought they were pretty good last year and I think they’ll battle, they’ll fight for sure. They’ve got athletes over there.
“I would say those two teams would be top of the heap. Hopefully we can be in there. If we get anybody hurt, we could go way off the map in a hurry. We can’t get anybody, anywhere hurt.”