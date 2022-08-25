Wynne opens the season tonight as the No. 5 team in Class 5A, according to the Arkansas Sports Media preseason football poll, and hopes to finish a few spots higher in December.

That’s nothing new for the Yellowjackets, though. Van Paschal, entering his sixth season at Wynne and 33rd overall as a head coach, said the expectations are always going to be the same.

Tonight's games

High school football

Jonesboro at West Memphis

Nettleton at Mountain Home

Harding Academy at Valley View

Westside at Brookland

Greene County Tech at Paragould

Marion at Wynne

Trumann at Hoxie

Highland at Walnut Ridge

Pocahontas at Southside

Rivercrest at Manila

Harrisburg at Cross County

Newport at Osceola

Piggott at Gosnell

Marked Tree at Hector

Portageville, Mo., at Corning

Rector at Marshall

