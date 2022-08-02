Fall camp begins for A-State football

Arkansas State quarterback James Blackman answers a question during Sun Belt Media Days last week in New Orleans. The Red Wolves are scheduled for their first practice of fall camp this morning.

 AJ Henderson / Sun Belt Conference

JONESBORO — A month before the season opener, Arkansas State will conduct its first practice of fall football camp this morning.

The Red Wolves, who reported Tuesday, have scheduled 14 practices before the first day of classes Aug. 23. They will hold media day Aug. 9 and have two Saturday scrimmages scheduled, Aug. 13 and Aug. 20.