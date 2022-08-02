Fall camp begins for A-State football

JONESBORO — A month before the season opener, Arkansas State will conduct its first practice of fall football camp this morning.
The Red Wolves, who reported Tuesday, have scheduled 14 practices before the first day of classes Aug. 23. They will hold media day Aug. 9 and have two Saturday scrimmages scheduled, Aug. 13 and Aug. 20.
ASU opens its second season under head coach Butch Jones with a Sept. 3 home game against Grambling State.
Other opponents that will visit Centennial Bank Stadium this fall include Louisiana-Monroe (Oct. 1), James Madison (Oct. 8), South Alabama (Oct. 29), UMass (Nov. 12) and Troy (Nov. 26). The school announced Tuesday that single-game tickets are on sale.
Road games include trips to Ohio State (Sept. 10), Memphis (Sept. 17), Old Dominion (Sept. 24), Southern Mississippi (Oct. 15), Louisiana-Lafayette (Oct. 22) and Texas State (Nov. 19).
The Red Wolves return eight starters, four on each side of the football, from last season’s team that finished 2-10 overall (1-7 Sun Belt). Senior linebacker Kivon Bennett and senior running back Johnnie Lang earned first-team preseason All-Sun Belt honors, the latter as a return specialist, while senior wide receiver Te’Vailance Hunt was a second-team preseason All-SBC selection.
Other Red Wolves who have received preseason All-SBC recognition from various outlets include sophomore center Ethan Miner, sophomore tight end Emmanual Stevenson and sophomore punter Ryan Hanson.
Those on watch lists include Bennett (Lombardi Award), Hanson (Ray Guy Award), Hunt (Biletnikoff Award) and Lang (Doak Walker Award).
ASU signed the Sun Belt’s top recruiting class, according to 247Sports and Rivals, and the Red Wolves’ roster for Sun Belt Media Days included close to 70 newcomers.
Jones’ coaching staff includes four new assistant coaches in Marquase Lovings, associate head coach/running backs coach; Vinson Reynolds defensive run game coordinator/defensive line coach; Jake Schoonover special teams coordinator/safeties; and Jay Simpson defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach.