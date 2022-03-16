Familiar faces welcome Gerwig back to A-State

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s new head volleyball coach didn’t have to be introduced to a number of people who attended his introductory press conference Wednesday morning.
Brian Gerwig became a familiar face around campus and the community while a Red Wolves assistant coach for two seasons. He returns to ASU as the volleyball program’s ninth all-time head coach.
“It’s great to step up here and see a lot of familiar faces in the crowd,” Gerwig said after being introduced by Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen.
Gerwig spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach at Houston under former ASU head coach David Rehr. He was an ASU assistant in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, helping the Red Wolves post 40 victories over two seasons and reach the NIVC twice.
When Santiago Restrepo resigned as ASU’s head coach in January, Gerwig said he was excited to pursue the opportunity.
“This is the only head coaching job I’ve ever applied for,” said Gerwig, whose experience also includes a four-year stint as an assistant at George Washington and a year as a volunteer assistant at Western Kentucky, his alma mater. “I’ve been coaching for 10 years and there have been other jobs that have come up, other people who have come after me, and it wasn’t of interest. This was almost a no-brainer.
“Once I met Tom and saw his direction, found out we both see things the exact same way, this was an absolute no-brainer. Coming back to campus, I was already familiar with the campus. Part of my sales pitch to them was I’m the only candidate who can give an official visit today.”
Gerwig was hired on a four-year contract with an annual salary of $90,000. He was in the gym with the Red Wolves on Tuesday after being announced as ASU’s new head coach and said his first priority is getting to know the team, then hiring staff and recruiting.
Bowen said ASU had a lot of candidates in what he described as a long, vigorous search, but Gerwig was the best in the process.
“I thought Brian would do well in the beginning and he continued to do well through every aspect of the search,” Bowen said. “Our committee, the student-athletes who met him, the people on campus, the chancellor, whoever had the chance to meet Brian knew exactly what we were trying to do. It’s about fit and family at Arkansas State athletics, it’s about finding the right human beings who come here and do the right things for student-athletes.”
ASU Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said he kept circling back to Gerwig during the search process, partly because they knew each other.
“When I got here, he was an assistant coach here. I got to know him through that process and when he left, he and I kept in touch. I was so glad to see his name on the short list,” Damphousse said. “When we met, it wasn’t a meeting like two people meeting over a cup of coffee, just chit-chatting and sharing stories. He came in with a plan and I was so impressed by his thoughts, what he’s thinking about for his assistants, for his recruiting strategy, his non-conference competition strategy.”
The Red Wolves’ most recent NCAA Tournament appearance came in 2015. They finished fourth in the Sun Belt West Division in each of the last three seasons with a combined 21-27 conference record. Last year’s team finished 15-14 overall, 6-10 in the Sun Belt.
Gerwig said the first part of returning to the top of the Sun Belt is complete buy-in from the players, adding that began on Tuesday.
“I fully believe we have a couple of really solid pieces already in the building and there’s no reason we’re not top half to top third of the conference next year,” Gerwig said. “With the addition of James Madison and Marshall, I think those are two really solid programs, and you have Texas State that has perennially been good. Coastal (Carolina) also has been good, Troy is a defensive powerhouse and South Alabama popped up. Competing with those coaches in the league, I do not find an issue with that.
“I actually am going to enjoy that challenge. I think we’re a piece or two away from being very, very competitive and finishing significantly better in the conference, back toward where we were a couple of years ago.”
Gerwig said he will probably stick to recruiting within about a 300-mile radius of Jonesboro, focusing on an area between Memphis, St. Louis, Kansas City and Dallas.
Signing talented Arkansas athletes is important, Gerwig said.
“I really believe there are talented athletes in the state of Arkansas and getting homegrown, local kids back home is going to be important to me,” Gerwig said. “I think it will bring the fans back in the building and I don’t want to deny the local volleyball community. There is talent here.
“When we go to a national level of competing with teams like Texas State, Coastal, South Alabama, the teams that have been at the top of the conference, it’s going to take a little bit of size and talent, and you can find those very close to here. Convincing kids to stay close to home where their families can come watch them is going to be a big part of my recruiting sell to parents and kids.”