Fast start sends Pioneers past Bearcats

BROOKLAND — Batesville scored touchdowns on its first two possessions Friday night and went on to defeat Brookland 21-7 in 5A-East conference football.
The Pioneers (3-5, 3-2 conference) took the opening kickoff and scored on quarterback Jay Storlie’s 1-yard sneak on fourth down with 7:02 left in the first quarter.
Brookland (3-5, 1-4 conference) mounted a drive on its first possession, only to lose a fumble at the Batesville 5-yard line with 1:31 remaining in the first quarter.
Batesville responded with another touchdown drive. Storlie ran for 7 yards on fourth-and-3 from the Brookland 26, setting up Gabe Witt’s 19-yard touchdown run on the next play.
Brookland forced a turnover on Batesville’s next drive, only to give the ball back a few plays later. Rhett McDonald’s interception put the Pioneers on the Bearcats’ 34.
Witt scored on a 34-yard run on the next play, giving Batesville a 21-0 lead with 3:06 left in the first half.
Brookland scored the only points of the second half. Ayden Stinnett’s 39-yard pass to Sinquan Spratt put the Bearcats on the Pioneers’ 21 in the fourth quarter. Stinnett scored on a 2-yard run with 7:35 left in the game.
The Bearcats later drove inside the Batesville 20, but turned the ball over on downs and the Pioneers ran out the clock to end the game.