Fearless approach helps Becklund shine

JONESBORO — Stepping on the field with juniors and seniors didn’t bother Valley View freshman Elizabeth Becklund.
Becklund emerged as the leading scorer for the Lady Blazers, who overcame a rough start to reach the Class 4A state championship game in the spring. She recorded a hat trick in her first high school contest and scored two goals in six other games during an all-state freshman season.
“I think the main thing is I wasn’t afraid,” said Becklund, who is the Best Under The Sun Newcomer of the Year in girls’ soccer. “A lot of the other girls were older than me, but really I could still compete with them. I wasn’t afraid to go after the ball and just do whatever I could.”
Becklund finished the season with a team-high 22 goals and also recorded four assists. She started her career with three goals against Marion and added two against Nettleton two days later.
And at that point in the season, Valley View coach Ron Teat said Becklund wasn’t in the role that suited her best.
“She did a lot of work early on in the midfield and we had her a little bit out of position. We started figuring out that she needs to play up top for us, kind of like a false nine position because she uses her body so well,” Teat said. “She’s real physical up there and she can distribute, and she can shoot and score. When we moved her up there, obviously for us that was a natural position.”
Goals were tough to come by early in the season as the Lady Blazers struggled without junior Micah McMillan in their lineup. Becklund’s goal in a 2-1 loss to Cabot was Valley View’s only score during a six-game stretch that was part of a seven-game losing streak.
Teat said Becklund was able to feed McMillan and others once her role changed. She kept on scoring as Valley View turned its season around while rolling through 4A-North conference play, scoring 14 goals against league opponents.
Asked if she expected to score as much as she did, Becklund replied, “not really, because I’m a freshman, but it was really exciting and I’m glad I got to do a lot to help the team.”
Teat said Becklund carried the Lady Blazers through some tough times.
“I think if you talk to other coaches, they were super surprised that she was a ninth-grader and how physically she played. That’s going to be something that’s just going to carry on,” Teat said. “If I can get her a step or two faster ... I told her at the end of the year I don’t care if you can outrun somebody for 40 yards. That’s not going to be your cup of tea ever, but if I can get you a step or two quicker so you can get that shot off, you can do some things. She’s going to be hard to handle. She has great vision, she works hard at it.”
Becklund helped Valley View reach the state championship game for the first time since 2014. She scored one goal in each of the Lady Blazers’ first two state tournament games, victories over Prairie Grove and De Queen, and felt she played her best in the semifinals as Valley View defeated longtime nemesis Harrison.
“I really feel like when we played Harrison in the semifinals, it was a tough game, but I think I did all I could in that game,” she said.
Teat said Becklund remained a great team player late in the season when the ball wasn’t going in the back of the net as often for her. “She also realized who had the hot hand, so she worked hard and did a lot of things, at the end of the year especially, some of the dirty work that just goes unknown,” Teat said.
Becklund is playing for Arkansas Revolution this summer, hoping to improve her footwork as she adapts to a faster-paced game.
And after playing in the state finals as a freshman, she has motivation moving forward into 2023 with the Lady Blazers.
“I’m really looking forward to play next season and the rest of the seasons I get to play,” Becklund said. “I hope we can win the finals eventually.”