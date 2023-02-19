Fields, Ford power A-State in home finale

Arkansas State's Caleb Fields shoots over Georgia State's Dwon Odom (1) during the final minute of Saturday's game at First National Bank Arena. Fields' basket gave the Red Wolves a four-point lead on the way to a 75-70 victory.

JONESBORO — Arkansas State closed its home men's basketball schedule on a high note Saturday afternoon.

The Red Wolves walked off their home court as winners after beating Georgia State 75-70 in their 500th game all-time at First National Bank Arena. Guards Caleb Fields and Terrance Ford Jr. combined for 43 points as ASU won despite trailing by as many as eight points in each half.

