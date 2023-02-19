Fields, Ford power A-State in home finale

JONESBORO — Arkansas State closed its home men's basketball schedule on a high note Saturday afternoon.
The Red Wolves walked off their home court as winners after beating Georgia State 75-70 in their 500th game all-time at First National Bank Arena. Guards Caleb Fields and Terrance Ford Jr. combined for 43 points as ASU won despite trailing by as many as eight points in each half.
"I was really, really pleased with our effort. Again, a limited bench, but guys played extremely hard," ASU head coach Mike Balado said. "I think the biggest key was the play of our guards."
Fields, ASU's junior point guard, scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half of his 103rd career start. He scored 10 of the Red Wolves' last 18 points, including a jump shot for their final field goal with 13.3 seconds to play.
ASU (11-18, 3-13 Sun Belt) led 72-70 after Georgia State's Collin Moore hit a 3-pointer from the corner with 39.7 seconds to play. Eschewing a timeout after Moore's basket, the Red Wolves let the clock roll as Fields dribbled just inside midcourt.
Using a screen by senior forward Omar El-Sheikh, Fields sank a jumper from about 17 feet to give the Red Wolves a 74-70 lead.
"I'm going to try to get my teammates open," Fields said, "but how they were playing me, I had to take the shot and I took it."
Georgia State (10-18, 3-13) was unable to counter, missing a 3-point attempt, and Ford secured the rebound. Ford was fouled and added a free throw to set the final score for ASU's home finale.
Fields and Ford finished with similar stat lines. Ford led the Red Wolves in scoring with 22 points, also adding two rebounds and two assists. Fields, who played more than 38 minutes despite a wrist fracture suffered in December, scored 21 points, grabbed four rebounds and passed for four assists.
Balado said the Red Wolves will have a chance in every game if Fields can play like he did Saturday.
"We had a really, really heart-to-heart talk (Friday) about it. He's frustrated because he's hurt; I'm frustrated because he's hurt," Balado said. "We're both frustrated because we can't do anything about it. But at the end of the day, he fought through some pain, and he helped us win.
"Obviously Terrance came through in the first half and when we were a little dead in the water, he caught fire, and then Omar down the stretch, his rebounding was phenomenal too."
ASU trailed by eight in the first half before Ford drilled four 3s during a 14-2 run that gave the Red Wolves a 31-27 lead. He finished the day 5-for-5 from the 3-point line, becoming the first player in the Sun Belt Conference this year to shoot 100 percent from the 3-point line with that many attempts.
Ford is shooting 53.6 percent from the 3-point line in Sun Belt games, the top percentage in the league. Saturday's statistics lifted his season 3-point percentage to 40.7.
"It comes from my teammates and my coaches," Ford said. "They're like, 'Once you go out there, just let it ride. Don't think about it. Once you shoot it, feel like every shot is going in.' I'm confident with the work that I've been putting in with shooting."
Fields praised his freshman backcourt protege's work ethic.
"He's probably the hardest worker on the team. Early in the season he wasn't shooting a good percentage from 3 and Coach challenged him," Fields said. "You see what's happening in conference. He has the best shooting percentage in conference and he's showing up every game for us. That's big time for a freshman."
El-Sheikh added 12 points and 12 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season. Sophomore guard Avery Felts sank two 3s and scored nine points, while senior Markise Davis scored eight points in his last home game.
After trailing 38-35 at halftime, the Red Wolves shot 54.2 percent in the second half while limiting the Panthers to 42.3 percent. Georgia State held a 30-29 rebounding edge but had just seven offensive boards and none in the final 10 minutes.
Balado said better rebounding in the final minutes was one of the differences between Saturday's game and ASU's 67-62 loss to Troy on Thursday.
'I really thought down the stretch in the last game, we allowed guys to get to the basket and get easy ones, or offensive rebounds. There were four offensive rebounds against Troy in the last two and a half minutes," Balado said. "Tonight, there weren't. I thought that was the biggest difference, just concentrating on getting the ball, securing the ball. The biggest thing was our defense and then obviously the play of Caleb Fields down the stretch."
ASU, which trailed by as many as eight points early in the second half, took the lead for good at 66-65 on Ford's jump shot with 3:58 to play. El-Sheikh answered a Panther basket with two free throws at the 2:30 mark and, after a steal by Davis, Fields scored with 1:47 remaining to give the Red Wolves a 72-67 lead.
Moore and Brenden Tucker led Georgia State with 18 points each. Dwon Odom added 12 points and Kaleb Scott 11 for the Panthers who, like the Red Wolves, used only seven players.
ASU closes the regular season on the road, facing Louisiana-Lafayette on Wednesday and Louisiana-Monroe on Friday. The Sun Belt tournament begins Feb. 28 in Pensacola, Fla.