Fisher excited to lead Chickasaws again

JONESBORO — Ben Fisher is back in charge of Blytheville football.
Fisher, the Chickasaws’ head coach from 2014-18, took over the program again in March. He replaced Greg Ruffin, who returned to college football as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at Alabama State.
“Coach Ruffin got an opportunity to go to a Division I school and he left in November,” Fisher said after a team camp last Thursday at Jonesboro High School. “My son is coming up, he’ll be an eighth-grader, and I just thought, ‘You know what, if he’s going to be out there, I’m going to be there anyway.’ So I thought, ‘Why not?’ I thought it would be a good opportunity to get back in.”
Fisher, who is starting his 24th year in the Blytheville district, stepped aside as head football coach in 2019 when he was named dean of students at the school. His teams posted a 29-26 record and made the Class 5A state playoffs in four of five seasons.
Since then, Blytheville has not had a winning season and slipped to 2-8 last year under Ruffin, who had spent 20-plus seasons in college football before returning to his hometown for one year.
“I thought if I’m going to be a part of it, my son is going to be a part of it, I may not do everything exactly like you’re supposed to, but what I think is right,” Fisher said. “I want to teach these young men football, but I also want to teach them how to deal with adversity and how to handle success also.”
The Chickasaws have had some success in 7-on-7 this spring. They went 7-1 in Hoxie’s Beast of the East tournament to finish second behind Hazen in their division.
While Blytheville has some talented upperclassmen – 6-6, 300-pound tackle Wills Gullic has attended several college camps – Fisher said the Chickasaws will be young in the fall. Quarterback Jontavious Johnson, a 6-foot sophomore, saw some playing time last year as a freshman.
“I know on offense we had eight sophomores who started the day on offense for us,” Fisher said after Thursday’s camp with Jonesboro and West Memphis. “I’m probably looking at, at least, six on offense and defense, maybe even more on defense. We’re young, but our seniors do a good job of keeping everybody’s head straight and keeping everybody focused.
“Those young guys are talented, they are good. Not to take anything from the seniors we have, they’re talented, but we just don’t have a lot of seniors, don’t have a lot of juniors.”
Former Blytheville standout Gerrett “Jett” Howard, who played at Tennessee-Martin, is in his first year as defensive coordinator after joining the coaching staff last season. “He’s done an outstanding job with these guys,” Fisher said. “I couldn’t be more happy to have him on my team.”
Fisher said 33 players is the most the Chickasaws have had this spring. Line depth is a concern, but Fisher said Blytheville has talent up front.
“Being the dean of students, I’m familiar with everybody out there and they’re familiar with me,” Fisher said. “With my son being an eighth-grader, all these guys who are in the ninth grade, they hang out at my house some, so I know a lot of the younger ones. It’s been fun since I’ve been out there. I feel refreshed after three years off. I feel very refreshed and I’m excited for the year.”