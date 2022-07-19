220720-JS-razorbacks-mlb-photo

Razorback Jalen Battles celebrates after hitting a home run against Illinois State during a Feb. 18 game in Fayetteville. Battles was one of five Arkansas players selected on the second day of the 2022 MLB Draft.

 Michael Woods / AP

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Five Razorbacks heard their names called on the second day of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Infielder Jalen Battles (fifth round, No. 164 overall – Tampa Bay Rays), pitcher Evan Taylor (ninth round, No. 262 overall – Miami Marlins), pitcher Connor Noland (ninth round, No. 263 overall – Chicago Cubs), catcher Michael Turner (ninth round, No. 281 overall – Chicago White Sox) and pitcher Zebulon Vermillion (10th round, No. 299 overall – New York Mets) were taken on Monday, raising Arkansas’ total selections to eight through the first 10 rounds of this year’s draft.