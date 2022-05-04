JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s front line got quite a bit taller Wednesday.
ASU men’s basketball head coach Mike Balado announced that Florida State transfer Alaaeddine Boutayeb has joined the Red Wolves for the 2022-23 season.
“We’re excited to add Alaaeddine to our program,” Balado said in ASU’s announcement. “He’s a 7-foot-2 transfer from Florida State that brings a high level of skill and intelligence to our team. He plays with good pace and will be a big addition to our roster.”
Boutayeb joined the Florida State roster in January and dressed out for several games in Atlantic Coast Conference play, but did not see any minutes for the Seminoles.
A 7-foot-2 center originally from Casablanca, Morocco, Boutayeb spent the last decade in France, most recently playing for Le Mans Sarte Basket U21 team. He averaged 8.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 13 games played in the spring of 2021. In the 2019-20 season for Le Mans, Boutayeb averaged 6.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 46 percent from the field in 25 games played.
Three forwards who played for the Red Wolves last season have entered the transfer portal. Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Norchad Omier is transferring to Miami, while Keyon Wesley is transferring to Alabama State. Lazar Grbovic also entered the transfer portal.
Markise Davis, a guard/forward who started seven games last season, and Antwon Jackson, a forward who played in 24 games on the bench, remain on the roster.
The fifth addition to the 2022-23 ASU men’s basketball roster, Boutayeb joins guard Mak Manciel (Henry Ford College), guard Detrick Reeves (John A. Logan College), guard Terrance Ford (Victory Rock Prep) and forward Izayiah Nelson (Marietta HS).