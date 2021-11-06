HOXIE — Hoxie completed its second consecutive perfect regular season Friday night with a 49-0 victory over rival Walnut Ridge.
Cade Forrester threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead the 3A-3 conference champion Mustangs (10-0, 7-0 conference). Hoxie will have a first-round bye next week before playing in the second round Nov. 19.
The Mustangs scored all their points in the first half, putting up 21 points in the first quarter and 28 in the second.
Seth Brooks scored on a 23-yard with 10:05 left in the first quarter, followed by the first of Guillermo Cabello’s seven extra points. Forrester fired a 78-yard touchdown pass to Kayden Glenn at the 6:42 mark and a 22-yard touchdown pass to Brooks with 1:29 left in the first quarter.
Brooks scored again on a 10-yard run with 8:17 left in the second quarter, then returned an interception 50 yards for another score with 7:21 remaining.
Forrester scored on a 16-yard run with 1:37 left in the first half. The Mustangs’ final touchdown came on Glenn’s 57-yard interception return with 30 seconds remaining in the half.
Forrester was 8-of-12 passing for 154 yards and added 68 yards rushing on seven carries. Camden Brooks rushed for 102 yards on 11 carries, while Seth Brooks finished with 38 yards and two touchdowns on eight attempts.
Glenn caught four passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.
Walnut Ridge (4-6, 3-4 conference) advances to the playoffs as the fifth seed from 3A-3. The Bobcats travel to McGehee next week.
Manila 13, Osceola 0
OSCEOLA — Peyton McQueen and Dustin Clark scored touchdowns in the second half Friday night and Manila’s defense did the rest as the Lions knocked off Osceola 13-0 to finish second in the 3A-3 conference.
Manila (8-2, 6-1 conference) will host the fifth-place team from 3A-4 in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs next Friday. As the third seed, Osceola (6-3, 5-2) will host the fourth-place finisher from 3A-5.
The game was scoreless until McQueen scored on a 5-yard run with 7:36 remaining in the third quarter. Kurt Overton’s extra point gave Manila a 7-0 lead.
Overton’s 25-yard fake punt pass to Brian Neal II kept the Lions’ second scoring drive going. Clark scored on a 15-yard run with 4:15 left in the game to set the final score.
Felipe Lozano and Overton had interceptions for the Lions, who made multiple stands deep in their end of the field to keep the Seminoles off the scoreboard. Neal blocked a punt on Osceola’s first drive of the second half and Gabe Bennett came up with a sack on the Seminoles’ final possession.
McQueen led Manila with 86 yards on 17 carries. Overton added 60 yards on 13 carries.
Brookland 27, Forrest City 18
BROOKLAND — Brookland held off Forrest City for a 27-18 victory Friday night in the season finale for both 5A-East conference teams.
The victory enabled the Bearcats (5-5, 3-4 conference) to tie Greene County Tech and Batesville for fourth place in the league standings. GCT claimed the conference’s fourth state playoff berth on tiebreaker advantages.
Brookland, which completed its 10th season of varsity football, matched its best overall record with Friday’s victory. The Bearcats scored 17 points in the second quarter to take a 20-12 halftime lead and added another touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
GCT 65, Paragould 0
PARAGOULD — Greene County Tech walloped rival Paragould 65-0 Friday night to earn a berth in the Class 5A state playoffs.
The Eagles (5-5, 3-4 conference) finished in a three-way tie for fourth place with Batesville and Brookland. With Brookland eliminated from contention on total points in conference victories, GCT earned the 5A-East’s No. 4 seed by virtue of its victory over Batesville.
Friday’s victory was GCT’s third consecutive over Paragould (0-9, 0-7 conference) in the Bell Trophy game. The Eagles will visit Camden Fairview in the first round of the 5A playoffs.
Rivercrest 40, Blytheville 8
WILSON — Rivercrest clinched a share of the 4A-3 conference championship Friday night with a 40-8 rout of Blytheville.
The Colts (7-2, 6-1 conference) finish as co-champions with Pocahontas in 4A-3. Rivercrest will be the top seed from the conference and receives a first-round bye in the state playoffs.
Mike Sharp was 12-of-15 passing for 216 yards and two touchdowns, both to Lath Latham. Latham finished with three receptions for 107 yards and also made 10 tackles from his strong safety position defensively.
Koby Turner led Rivercrest in rushing with 95 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. The Colts finished with 425 yards of total offense while holding the Chickasaws (2-8, 2-5 conference) to 85 total yards.
Brandyn Brownlee had two sacks for Rivercrest’s defense. Shytan Williams finished with seven tackles, including three tackles for loss and a sack.
Rivercrest scored three touchdowns in the first quarter for a 19-0 lead. Sharp fired a 64-yard touchdown pass to Latham with 10:06 left in the first quarter, followed by the first of Josh Johnson’s extra points.
Turner scored the Colts’ next touchdown on a 10-yard run at the 9:03 mark and Michael Rainer scored on a 27-yard run with 4:41 left in the first quarter.
Sharp’s 30-yard pass to Latham accounted for the only touchdown of the second quarter at the 10:45 mark, giving the Colts a 26-0 lead after the extra point.
Turner scored again on a 3-yard run with 7:36 left in the third quarter and Clay Burks capped the Colts’ scoring on a 1-yard run with 4:06 remaining in the period. Blytheville’s Tru Walker scored on a 31-yard run with 4:35 left in the game, followed by Tyler Landry’s two-point pass to Jontavion Bruin.
Pocahontas 40, Highland 12
POCAHONTAS — Connor Baker ran for 232 yards and six touchdowns on 27 carries Friday night as Pocahontas claimed a share of the 4A-3 conference championship with a 40-12 victory over Highland.
The Redskins (8-2, 6-1 conference) and Rivercrest finish as co-champions in 4A-3. Pocahontas enters the state playoffs as the league’s No. 2 seed and will host Fountain Lake, the fifth-place team from 4A-7, in the first round.
Pocahontas led 34-0 at halftime after scoring 21 points in the second quarter. Reagan Womack added 72 yards on 10 carries for the Redskins, followed by Grayson Maupin with 51 yards on 10 carries.
Reid Bigger and Zane Hibbard finished with six tackles each to lead Pocahontas defensively.
Cave City 20, Trumann 13
CAVE CITY — Cave City’s late-season surge continued Friday night as the Cavemen knocked off Trumann 20-13 in 4A-3 conference football.
The loss denied the Wildcats (7-3, 5-2 conference) a share of the 4A-3 title. Trumann will still open the playoffs at home next week as the conference’s No. 3 seed, hosting the fourth-place finisher from 4A-4.
Cave City (6-4, 4-3 conference) closes the regular season with a three-game winning streak. The Cavemen travel to defending state champion Shiloh Christian for a first-round game.