Football roundup

Brookland quarterback Barrett Cunningham fires a pass as teammate Hayden McMellon (right) tries to block Trumann’s Payton Callahan during Tuesday’s benefit game at Brookland. The teams played to a 14-14 tie.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

OSCEOLA — Nettleton defeated Osceola 14-0 in a high school football benefit game Tuesday night.

The Raiders led 7-0 at halftime on the strength of Curtez Smith’s 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Myles Williams’ interception set up the score.