Football roundup

OSCEOLA — Nettleton defeated Osceola 14-0 in a high school football benefit game Tuesday night.
The Raiders led 7-0 at halftime on the strength of Curtez Smith’s 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Myles Williams’ interception set up the score.
Kylan Shelton scored on a 16-yard run with just over a minute left in the game. Joseph Nuhung kicked both extra points.
Nettleton opens the regular season Aug. 26 at Mountain Home, while Osceola hosts Newport.
Brookland 14, Trumann 14
BROOKLAND – Brookland and Trumann played to a 14-14 tie Tuesday night in a high school football benefit game.
Trumann scored the first 14 points. Murphy Williams scored on a 14-yard run in the first quarter and Eli Evett scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter.
Brookland’s first touchdown came on Barrett Cunningham’s 33-yard touchdown pass to Sinquan Spratt with three seconds remaining in the first half. The Bearcats tied the score after Malachi Stinnett reached the end zone on a 33-yard run with 8:05 left in the game.
Brookland opens the season Aug. 26 at home against Westside, while Trumann travels to Hoxie.
Hoxie 10, McCrory 6
HOXIE – Hoxie defeated McCrory 10-6 on Tuesday night in a two-quarter high school benefit football scrimmage.
Carson Cooper scored on a 3-yard run and Jason Duncan kicked a 25-yard field goal for the Mustangs.
Hoxie opens the season at home next week against Trumann.
Westside 18, Piggott 6
PIGGOTT – Three players scored touchdowns for Westside as the Warriors defeated Piggott 18-6 Monday in a high school football benefit scrimmage.
Connor Crain scored the first touchdown for the Warriors. Darvin Fowler and Clark Womble also reached the end zone in the three-quarter scrimmage.
Westside opens the season Aug. 26 at Brookland, while Piggott travels to Gosnell the same evening.