The annual Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Super Team was finally released this week and three area players were selected to the 27-member squad.

Leading the Super Team on offense is Shiloh Christian senior quarterback Eli Wisdom, who was a three-year starter for the Saints and named All-State all three years. Wisdom accounted for 4,632 yards and 55 touchdowns last season and was named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year.