Ford leads rally as A-State edges UALR

JONESBORO — A close game remains the norm when Arkansas State and Arkansas-Little Rock get together in men’s basketball.
ASU erased a 13-point deficit in the second half Thursday to edge UALR 77-75 at First National Bank Arena. Freshman guard Terrance Ford scored the final three points to lift the Red Wolves, including two free throws that gave ASU the lead for good with 22.9 seconds to play.
Six of the last eight meetings between the teams have been decided by four points or less. Thursday’s 94th all-time meeting lacked conference implications with UALR now in the Ohio Valley Conference, but was no less competitive.
“This game was about toughness for us,” ASU head coach Mike Balado said. “We talked about it before the game. The tougher team was going to win, the team that made less mistakes. I thought early in the game they had a lot of energy and they capitalized on some things where we made some mistakes defensively, and offensively.
“We kind of refocused ourselves, I think it was in the 12-minute media or 16-minute media (timeout). I didn’t say anything in the timeout. I told everybody to close their eyes, put their head down and let’s just recalibrate, catch our breath, catch ourselves, and I think we went on a run from that point.”
ASU (8-5) erased a 13-point deficit over a six-minute span to take a 59-58 lead with more than eight minutes to play, but the Red Wolves would need another rally to win. UALR (4-9) used a 13-3 run to take a 73-66 lead with 2:40 remaining.
Ford started the charge by driving for a basket while drawing the fifth foul on UALR’s Ethan Speaker with 2:13 to play. The Red Wolves forced a turnover and Avery Felts sank a 3-pointer from the corner with 1:40 to go, pulling ASU within 73-72.
ASU was unable to capitalize on another UALR turnover, but the Red Wolves came up with another stop and Omar El-Sheikh was fouled with 55 seconds to play. El-Sheikh was shaken up on the play and unable to shoot the free throws, but Markise Davis made both foul shots to give the Red Wolves a 74-73 lead.
Jordan Jefferson scored in the lane to give the Trojans the lead with 34 seconds to play. Ford answered by driving to the basket and drawing Jefferson’s fifth foul, then made both free throws with 22.9 seconds left for a 76-75 ASU lead.
UALR coach Darrell Walker disagreed with that call and others when Caleb Fields and Ford drove to the basket for ASU.
“I just thought they kept taking us off the dribble. I thought Fields and Ford a few times, especially Ford, jumped into our guys a lot of times and got the call, but it is what it is,” Walker said. “I thought the last play, there’s no doubt he tripped on himself. Bad call, the official knew he made a bad call, but at the end of the day they beat us.”
Without Jefferson, who scored 30 points, the Trojans had to look elsewhere after Ford’s free throws. A defensive switch left the 6-8 El-Sheikh guarding 6-0 guard D.J. Smith outside the 3-point line as the clock hit 13 seconds.
Forced to his left, Smith’s lefty heave over El-Sheikh missed with three seconds to play.
“Coach has been hammering home, I think for the last month, staying in front of people and just walling up,” El-Sheikh said. “We had many defensive drills to wall up and keep people in front of us. I took what I learned from practice and just applied it. It was just basic instinct at that point.”
Isaiah Palermo’s tip-in attempt hit the bottom of the rim. Ford was fouled on the rebound and, after a video review, hit the first of two free throws with 1.6 seconds to play.
UALR took its last timeout between free throws. Ford missed the second free throw intentionally, leaving the Trojans with nothing more than a full-court heave that missed.
“Credit these guys and credit the team. They stuck with the process,” Balado said. “They played extremely hard, never thought they were out of it even though I think it was a 13-point lead at one point and we just kept fighting back, fighting back, fighting back.”
Ford and El-Sheikh scored 25 points each as ASU closed non-conference play on a three-game win streak, each win coming after the Red Wolves trailed at halftime.
With Fields hobbled by an ankle injury, Ford was more aggressive on the offensive end Thursday. He scored 16 points in the second half to lead ASU’s rally.
“Really I just had to reverse roles with Fields. He was going down, so before the game we had a one-on-one conversation,” said Ford, who also had five assists. “He told me just to attack the ball, attack the rim, and he would do the defensive end. Really I just took his spot and scored the ball.”
In addition to his career scoring high, El-Sheikh also grabbed 15 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. He grabbed 10 of ASU’s 18 offensive rebounds.
Balado said offensive rebounding was a key against UALR, which gives up more than 12 offensive boards per game.
“I thought that was one area we could exploit,” he said. “Second-chance points, we got 22 out of them. We exploited that part, Omar especially with 10 (rebounds).”
ASU shot 48.3 percent from the field, including 55.6 percent in the second half. The Red Wolves fouled out three Trojans and attempted 28 free throws, but only made 15.
Jefferson, a 6-4 sophomore guard, made all five of his 3-point attempts while hitting 10-of-12 from the field overall to lead UALR. DeAntoni Gordon added 16 points and Myron Gardner 10 for the Trojans, who shot 44.6 percent from the field.
“You can’t give up 18 offensive rebounds, especially on the road. That’s going to be hard to overcome,” Walker said. “I thought it was an exciting game, I thought it was a physical game, and look, we just came up short. We had a good chance.”
UALR led for nearly 32 minutes. Jefferson scored 17 points in the first half as the Trojans built a 39-31 halftime lead.
ASU’s struggles continued into the second half as Jefferson sank a 3 to ignite a 13-3 run that gave the visitors a 53-40 lead with 15:06 to play.
The Red Wolves began to rally with Ford driving to the basket and El-Sheikh working the lane. Fields and Felts hit 3s to give ASU its first lead of the second half, 59-58, with 8:41 to play. UALR regained a seven-point lead, only to be outscored 11-2 to end the game.
Sun Belt Conference play is next for the Red Wolves. ASU travels to Old Dominion on Dec. 29, then hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Dec. 31.
“That game tonight is what you’re going to see in conference play. That’s a Sun Belt team basically,” Balado said. “They changed leagues, but they easily could have been in our league this year. That’s the type of game you’re going to face night in and night out, a grind-it-out game.”