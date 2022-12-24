Ford leads rally as A-State edges UALR

Arkansas State’s Terrance Ford drives to the basket as Arkansas-Little Rock’s Myron Gardner defends during the second half of Thursday’s game at First National Bank Arena. Ford scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half as the Red Wolves rallied for a 77-75 victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — A close game remains the norm when Arkansas State and Arkansas-Little Rock get together in men’s basketball.

ASU erased a 13-point deficit in the second half Thursday to edge UALR 77-75 at First National Bank Arena. Freshman guard Terrance Ford scored the final three points to lift the Red Wolves, including two free throws that gave ASU the lead for good with 22.9 seconds to play.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com