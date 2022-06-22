JONESBORO — Former Arkansas State football standout Chris Odom was announced Wednesday as the United States Football League’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Playing for the Houston Gamblers, Odom racked up a USFL-best 12.5 sacks to go along with 8.0 tackles for loss, 43 tackles and six forced fumbles during the league’s inaugural season. Odom, ASU’s second all-time leader in career blocks (five), posted four blocked field goals on the year for Houston.
Odom led a Gamblers’ defense that ranked first in the league in forced fumbles (14), tied for first in interceptions (13) and second in sacks (26).
The Arlington, Texas, native finished his career at Arkansas State in 2016 and is currently ranked 10th in career sacks (16.5) in school history. He put together a dominant senior season, earning first-team All-Sun Belt recognition after recording 12.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles.
Odom played in seven NFL games with Green Bay during the 2017 season and four with Washington in the 2019 season, recording two sacks in a game against Carolina in 2019. He has also spent time in the Canadian Football League and Alliance of American Football,
Including Odom, there are three former Arkansas State players currently on USFL rosters. Wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. plays for the New Orleans Breakers and defensive back Cody Brown is with the Philadelphia Stars. Adams has posted 31 receptions for 406 yards and three touchdowns, ranking fifth among USFL players in receiving yards, while Brown has 57 tackles to his credit.
The USFL playoff semifinals are Saturday. Philadelphia plays the New Jersey Generals at 2 p.m., with the telecast on Fox, and New Orleans takes on the Birmingham Stallions at 2 p.m., with the game set for NBC.
USATF Championships
A quartet of athletes affiliated with the ASU track and field program are set to compete on the national stage as part of the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore.
Chelby Melvin and Grayson Young are slated to compete in the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships, held today through Saturday at Hayward Field. Assistant coach Will Williams will compete in the USATF Outdoor Championships in the long jump, while volunteer assistant and former national champion Sharika Nelvis will run the 100-meter hurdles.
Live results and streaming information can be found on USATF.org.
Melvin will be the first to compete on Friday in the 400-meter hurdles at 5:07 p.m. CDT. The Sun Belt bronze medalist earned her spot in Eugene with her time of 59.30 set in the final of the event at the conference meet in May. The top three in each heat, plus the next two fastest times, advance to Saturday’s final.
At 7:10 p.m. Friday, Nelvis will compete in the first round of the 100-meter hurdles, with the top four in each heat plus the athletes owning the next four fastest times advancing to the semifinals on Saturday. The top three in each semifinal heat, in addition to the next two fastest runners, will punch a ticket to Sunday’s final.
Also on Friday, Williams will jump in the second flight of the men’s long jump final, slated for a 7:45 p.m. start.
Young will compete in the men’s 3000 meters on Saturday, which is slated for an 8:10 p.m. CDT starting gun. The Cabot native qualified in the event with his time of 8:27.00 at the Sun Belt Indoor Championships, placing fifth.