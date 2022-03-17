JONESBORO — Jason Smith will be a proud observer this afternoon when he settles into his seat at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.
Smith, Nettleton High School’s girls’ coach, will have former players on each side when seventh-seeded Utah and 10th-seeded Arkansas meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Dasia Young plays for the Utes, while Elauna Eaton suits up for the Razorbacks.
As he drove toward Austin on Thursday, Smith pondered the odds of two former Lady Raiders meeting in an NCAA Tournament game.
“I don’t know what the chances are, but I’d say they’re pretty slim that this would happen for a high school in Arkansas, at least,” Smith said. “I’m tickled, really happy for the kids. They’re both downplaying it, but for the old ball coach, it’s a pretty special moment.”
The Razorbacks (18-13) and Utes (20-11) tip off at 4:30 p.m., with the game to be televised on ESPNews. The winner of their Spokane Region game will play Texas or Fairfield on Sunday.
Young, a 5-foot-11 junior forward, transferred to Utah this year after earning first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors as a sophomore at Tennessee-Martin in 2021. She is third on the team in minutes played, averaging almost 23 per game, and is the team’s fifth-leading scorer at 7.4 points per game.
When Young decided to transfer last year, Smith and Nettleton assistant coach Caleb Livingston assisted her in the process.
“We kind of did some of that filtering and helped her out the best we could. She had a lot of really, really good options,” Smith said. “Utah kind of came out of left field, but their approach with her and what they were looking for, the type of player they were looking for, she fit them to a T. They needed a kid who had some grit and toughness, athleticism, and could guard one through five if needed.”
Young, who is shooting 38.2 percent from the 3-point line, has made statistical contributions across the board. She has started 11 games and has scored in double figures six times, with a season-high 18 points against Colorado.
Eaton, a 6-foot redshirt freshman guard, has played in 28 games with two starts. She has scored 97 points on the season and has three games in double figures, with a high of 15 points against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
One of the top recruits nationally in the 2020 class, Eaton redshirted in the 2020-21 season at Arkansas after suffering an ACL injury. Smith said Eaton suffered an injury to the same knee in high school.
“I think the best is yet to come for Elauna. I know she’s been frustrated with herself and her body, the situation and all, but she’s helped them,” Smith said. “She played really well in the game when they had seven players, she played really, really well, and in some games in the preseason. She’s definitely somebody who is on Utah’s scouting report that they have to watch out for because we all know E, and she could get out there and hit two or three quick ones.”
Smith told his former players that he wouldn’t miss today’s game for the world, but Young and Eaton won’t see him wearing anything red since the teams have different shades of that color.
“I’m going neutral colors,” Smith said. “The shade of red would be the giveaway, so I’m going neutral. We’ll go Nettleton black and gold (today).”