POCAHONTAS — Conference newcomer Forrest City dominated the team standings Friday in the 4A-3 meet.
The Mustangs led the nine-team field in the boys’ division with 221 points. The Lady Mustangs were almost as dominant in the girls’ division as they won with 212 points.
Southside was second in the boys’ standings with 120 points, followed by Pocahontas (82), Blytheville (75), Westside (68.5), Brookland (34.5), Highland (27), Wynne (26) and Trumann (24).
Meet host Pocahontas was second with 137.5 points in the girls’ division and Brookland was third with 101. Highland was fourth (62), followed by Wynne (60.5), Westside (34), Blytheville (23), Trumann (19) and Southside (18).
Westside’s Cayden Wortham won two events and finished second in another to lead the Warriors. Wortham finished first in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:08.09 and also in the 1600 (4:53.25). He was second in the 3200.
Slade Smith also gave Westside first-place points in the pole vault by winning with a clearance of 13 feet. The Warriors were third in two relays, the 4x800 and the 4x400.
Brookland’s Samuel Morgan won the 3200 (11:07.54) and was third in the 1600. Clay Holland gave the Bearcats a third-place finish in the discus throw.
Pocahontas’ Caleb Bettis won two events, finishing first in the shot put (43-5) and the discus throw (143-2). Second-place finishers for the Redskins included Carter Couch in the discus throw and Rickey Regina in the pole vault. Cooper Sorg was third in the pole vault.
Blytheville’s Billy Davis was second in the triple jump and third in the high jump. Levin Reed was second in the long jump for the Chickasaws, while Fabeous Dowd was third in the 300 hurdles.
Trumann finished second in the 4x100 relay and the 4x200 relay, while Wynne’s 4x100 relay team was third.
Brookland’s Charlie Stallings won two individual events and placed third in another to help lead the Lady Bearcats to a third-place finish in the girls’ team standings. Stallings was first in the pole vault (10-0) and the 300 hurdles (48.83). She was also third in the triple jump.
The Lady Bearcats had four more first-place finishes. Chloe Rodriguez won the shot put (35-2) and Emilee Coleman placed first in the 800 (2:50.60). Brookland won the 4x200 (1:53.90) and 4x400 (4:38.02) relays.
Brookland was second in the 4x800 relay and Jaycee Hart gave the Lady Bearcats a third-place finish in the discus throw.
Pocahontas’ Jordyn Priest placed in the top three in five events. Priest won the 100 hurdles (17.59); placed second in the triple jump and 300 hurdles; and was third in the high jump and long jump.
Lauren Berger gave Pocahontas first-place finishes in the 1600 (6:34.15) and the 3200 (15:21.48). The Lady Redskins’ Lauren Chester won the triple jump (33-4) and teammate Carly Tribble won the discus throw (107-0). Chester was second in the discus and Tribble placed second in the pole vault.
Westside received runner-up finishes from Lanie Welch in the high jump and Addi Montgomery in the 800.
Wynne’s Josilynne Scott finished second in the long jump, 100 and 200, while teammate Ella Kennedy placed third in the pole vault.
The Lady Yellowjackets also had a third-place finish in the 4x100 relay.
Blytheville was second in the 4x100 relay and Trumann placed third in the 4x200.