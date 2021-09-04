MOUNTAIN VIEW — Hoxie scored the last touchdown of the second quarter and the first two of the third on the way to a 40-26 victory over Mountain View on Friday night.
The Mustangs (2-0) led 20-18 at halftime after Cade Forrester’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Xander Ball with 46 seconds left in the second quarter.
Seth Brooks returned a fumble 52 yards for a touchdown less than two minutes into the third quarter. Forrester found Kayden Glenn on a 5-yard touchdown pass as Hoxie’s lead grew to 32-18 with 8:27 remaining in the third period.
Forrester finished 8-of-16 passing for 125 yards and three touchdowns. He also led Hoxie in rushing with 184 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
Brooks added 67 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Hoxie opened the scoring two minutes into the game on Forrester’s 37-yard pass to Glenn and Jalen Chappell’s extra point. Brooks gave the Mustangs a 14-6 lead when he scored on a 3-yard run with 6:23 left in the first quarter.
Mountain View (1-1) scored the next 12 points to take an 18-14 lead before Forrester’s touchdown pass to Ball.
Down two touchdowns, the Yellowjackets scored and added the two-point conversion to pull within 32-26 in the fourth quarter. Forrester sealed Hoxie’s victory when he scored on a 27-yard run with 5:39 to play, then passed to Brooks for the two-point conversion.