CAVE CITY — Quarterback Cade Forrester ran for five touchdowns and passed for another Friday night as Hoxie roared past Cave City 46-28.
Forrester accounted for 349 yards of total offense. He was 9-of-13 passing for 210 yards and added 139 yards rushing on 22 attempts.
Hoxie opened the scoring on Forrester’s 19-yard run and Jalen Chappell’s extra point with 9:38 left in the first quarter. After Cave City tied the score, Forrester struck again on a 37-yard touchdown run at the 2:45 mark.
The Cavemen answered to take a 14-13 lead with 1:25 left in the first quarter, only to see the Mustangs score the next 20 points. Forrester gave Hoxie the lead for good when he scored on a 1-yard run with 7:53 left in the second quarter, giving the Mustangs a 19-14 advantage that stood at halftime.
Forrester’s 51-yard touchdown pass to Kayden Glenn gave Hoxie a 26-14 lead less than 10 seconds into the third quarter. Glenn scored again on a 56-yard interception return with nine minutes remaining in the period, pushing the lead to 33-14 after the extra point.
The teams traded touchdowns the rest of the way. Forrester scored on a 1-yard run to open the fourth quarter and on another 1-yard run with 1:31 left in the game.
Seth Brooks added 57 yards rushing on 10 carries for Hoxie. Glenn caught four passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.