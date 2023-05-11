JONESBORO — Four area teams are looking to return to the state softball finals as high school state tournaments begin today in all classifications.
Greene County Tech, the 5A-East champion, is aiming for another shot at the 5A state title after losing to Benton in last year’s championship game. The Lady Eagles are joined at the 5A state tournament by Valley View, which won last year’s 4A state title.
Tuckerman, which won the last two Class 2A state championships, is in the Class 3A state tournament. East Poinsett County, last year’s 2A runner-up, is once again part of the field in Class 2A.
Area teams are part of the field in five classifications. Jonesboro earned a trip to the 6A state tournament hosted by Bryant with a fifth-place finish in the 6A-Central. The Lady Hurricane (7-16) plays Bentonville West at noon in Benton, which is hosting first and second-round games.
GCT (21-5) is the No. 1 seed from the 5A-East after rolling through conference play with a 13-1 record. The Lady Eagles play Mountain Home at 10 a.m.
Valley View (18-9) is the No. 3 seed from the 5A-East. The Lady Blazers face Greenwood at 12:30 p.m.
Three area teams are on the bracket for the 4A state tournament at Lonoke. Wynne (15-7) will take on Morrilton this afternoon at 3 after finishing as the runner-up in the East Region tournament.
As the No. 3 seed from the East, Westside (14-10) plays Malvern at 5:30 p.m. Brookland (14-10) faces Nashville this morning at 10 as the No. 4 seed from the East.
Tuckerman (21-7) rolls into the 3A state tournament at Lincoln on a 12-game winning streak after winning the 3A-2 Region on its home field. The Lady Bulldogs play Baptist Prep at 10 a.m.
Newport (14-8), the No. 4 seed from 3A-2, plays Mayflower at 3 p.m.
The 2A state tournament at Greenland includes Riverside and East Poinsett County.
Riverside (21-4) enters as the North Region champion after edging EPC in a nine-inning title game. The Lady Rebels play Dierks at 3 p.m.
EPC (28-6) plays Parkers Chapel at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Warriors bounced back from their loss to Riverside by defeating Valley View 10-4 in a state tournament tune up game on Tuesday.
The Lady Warriors pounded out 11 hits in the victory.
Natalie Dunman was 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored; Terrin Powell was 3-for-4 with a double and scored twice; and Riley Ashcraft was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Mercedes Reel hit a home run and drove in three runs.
Keegan McCorkle held Valley View to six hits, allowing three earned runs on four hits while striking out five batters.
Mackenzie Whitlock was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two runs scored for Valley View. Ashlyn Beale was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Lauren Mitchell doubled and drove in two runs for the Lady Blazers.