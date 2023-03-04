JONESBORO — Four of the six state championship games in boys' high school basketball will feature teams from The Sun's circulation area.
Jonesboro, Blytheville, Manila and Marked Tree punched their tickets for Hot Springs by winning semifinal games on Saturday. The 12 state championship games, all of which will be televised by Arkansas PBS, begin Thursday.
Deion Buford-Wesson made two free throws with 3.7 seconds remaining to give Jonesboro a 40-38 victory over Cabot in the Class 6A semifinals at Rogers.
Jonesboro defeated Cabot by double digits in both regular-season meetings between the 6A-Central conference teams, but the Hurricane trailed much of the day Saturday.
Cabot led 10-7 after the first quarter and 23-15 at halftime. Jonesboro rallied to tie the game at 30 at the end of the third quarter, but Cabot led 38-34 before the Hurricane scored the last six points to prevail.
The Hurricane (29-3) will play Springdale (25-8) in the 6A title game Friday at 1:45 p.m. Springdale upset 6A-West champion Bentonville West 58-46 in the semifinals.
Blytheville (34-1) pulled away from Farmington for a 65-53 victory Saturday in the 4A semifinals at Blytheville. The Chickasaws will play Little Rock Christian (26-6) in the title game Thursday at 1:45 p.m.
Manila (30-5) earned its place in the Class 3A title game by defeating Dumas 56-47. The Lions will play Bergman (38-5) in the final game of championship weekend, set Saturday at 7:45 p.m.
Jaron Burrow scored 20 points, Brayden Nunnally 18 and Rex Farmer 14 to lead Manila past Dumas. The teams were tied at halftime and Dumas (29-8) held a 37-36 lead after the third quarter.
Tommy Reddick scored 19 points and Brandon Johnson added 11 for Dumas.
Bergman kept the 3A championship game from being an all-area affair by defeating Rivercrest 74-58 in the semifinals Saturday night. The Colts led 18-13 after the first quarter, but the Panthers rallied for a 30-29 halftime advantage and led 48-40 at the end of the third quarter.
Marked Tree (29-3) earned its place in the Class 1A championship game by defeating Brinkley 56-44. The Indians pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Tigers 14-4 after leading 42-40 through three periods.
The state's last unbeaten team this season will be Marked Tree's opponent in the 1A state final Friday night at 7:45. County Line (44-0) defeated Shirley 71-58 Saturday.
Greene County Tech's run in the Class 5A boys' state tournament ended Saturday with a 62-36 loss to host Pine Bluff. The Zebras led 33-24 at halftime and 44-31 after the third quarter.
Rector's quest for a berth in the Class 2A boys' state final ended with Saturday's 69-61 semifinal loss to Bigelow.
Playing on their home court, the Cougars (26-7) led 20-15 after the first quarter. The Panthers rallied to lead 38-31 and held a 48-44 edge at the end of the third quarter.
State basketball finals
At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
All games televised by Arkansas PBS
Class 4A girls, noon — Farmington vs. Nashville
Class 4A boys, 1:45 p.m. — Blytheville vs. Little Rock Christian
Class 5A girls, 6 p.m. — Vilonia vs. Greenwood
Class 5A boys, 7:45 p.m. — Pine Bluff vs. Lake Hamilton
Class 6A girls, noon — Conway vs. North Little Rock
Class 6A boys, 1:45 p.m. — Jonesboro vs. Springdale
Class 1A girls, 6 p.m. — Mammoth Spring vs. Norfork
Class 1A boys, 7:45 p.m. — Marked Tree vs. County Line
Class 2A girls, noon — Conway Christian vs. Mount Vernon-Enola
Class 2A boys, 1:45 p.m. — Bigelow vs. Marshall
Class 3A girls, 6 p.m. — Lamar vs. Salem
Class 3A boys, 7:45 p.m. — Manila vs. Bergman