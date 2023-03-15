BROOKLAND — Four Brookland High School senior athletes in three sports made their college plans official Tuesday during a ceremony in Bearcat Arena.

Volleyball players Keeley Beary and Destiny Calderon are going to Lyon College and Florida College, respectively. Stella Parker signed with Lyon College to play basketball, while Gabe Guimond is headed for Harding University as a member of the soccer team.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com